News Briefs

Hike the Hennepin

Full Moon Hike - Ron Horton will lead a moonlight hike on the canal on Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at Lock 11. Lock 11 is located just north of Tiskilwa. Directions to Lock 11 are to take Main Street south out of Princeton and continue on that road until you cross the canal. The lock parking lot will be on your left.

Christmas Concert and Open Mic in Bishop Hill

BISHOP HILL, Illinois—Saturday, December 18th, The Empty Pockets, a four-piece Americana band from Chicago, will perform a special Christmas concert at Bishop Hill Creative Commons. A potluck dinner and social hour will precede the concert, starting at 6:00 P.M. From 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. the group will perform a mix of holiday classics and originals. A community open mic will follow the group’s performance. Performers of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to share holiday songs, stories, and poems at the open mic. A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested, with 100% of donations going to the band.

The venue and art cooperative, located at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, Illinois, features the works of a dozen local and regional artists, who work in a variety of mediums. It is open Thursday through Sunday 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

Galva Lions to deliver Empty Stocking baskets

The Galva Lions Club will be delivering Empty Stocking baskets this Saturday December 18th starting at 9am. Questions please call 309-927-3358. Undeliverable baskets will be taked to the Galva Food Pantry and pick-up can be arranged.

Galva offers program for utility assistance

The City of Galva has recently become aware of a program to help individuals that are having problems paying their utility bills. This is a new state program to help in keeping up with your water bill according to Galva’s Mayor Rich Volkert.

Individuals can go to galva.com on the right hand side under “announcements” and click on the link-“state assistance for low income households” and follow the instructions on the application.

Mayor Volkert said, “Hopefully this may help those struggling to keep up.”

Geneseo Madrigal Reunion Saturday Dec 18

A Geneseo High School Madrigal Reunion is happening again this year – at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the Geneseo City Park Band shell.

Luminaries remaining from the Geneseo Christmas Walk will surround the Band shell area in the park and GHS Madrigal Alumni, past and present, are invited to participate and sing amidst the candle light from the luminaries.

This year is the second annual GHS Madrigal Reunion, as the first reunion was held in 2020, as a means to bring people together during the pandemic. It was a well-received reunion and those involved have requested that it become an annual event.

Public is invited to the Park to enjoy the performance and those who attend, as well as participants, are encouraged to dress for the weather.