Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Vikings Court Report

The Cambridge Jr High Boys hosted the Wethersfield Flying Geese on Monday, December 6th. Wethersfield jumped ahead by eight in the first quarter building a 12 to 7 lead at the half. The Vikings were unable to close the gap in the second half losing by twelve 26 to 14.

Hayden McCleary Larson led Cambridge with ten points while Kayson Swanson and Marshall Secymore each added two points apiece.

Wes Sandberg had a game high twenty two points including going seven for nine from the charity stripe but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings lost by five 45 to 40. Wethersfield led by seven after the first quarter but the Vikings were able to cut the lead to just four at the half. The Flying Geese outscored Cambridge twelve to six to take a ten point lead into the fourth quarter.

Hayden McCleary Larson had four three pointers finishing with fifteen points. Kayson Swanson and Byron Catour added two and one point respectively for Cambridge.

On Wednesday December 8th, the Vikings travelled to Annawan for a matchup with the Braves. The Vikings fell behind early and trailed 25 to 7 at the half, losing by the final score of 41 to 16. Karter Hays led the team with nine points, Hayden McCleary Larson had three points, and Colton Helms added two points.

Annawan led 11 to 3 after the first six minutes of the eighth grade game and by nine points at the half. However, Cambridge battled back in the third quarter cutting the Braves lead to just one point. Annawan hit five of seven free throws in the final quarter to down the Vikings by four 49 to 45.

Wes Sandberg led Cambridge with thirty points, Karter Hays added seven, Hayden McCleary Larson put in four and Byron Catour had three points for the Vikings.

Tornados Top Spartans

The A-Town Tornadoes ripped into Ridgewood Country on Monday, December 6th. A tough second quarter which saw the Spartans held scoreless for all eight minutes while A-Town put up seventeen points to take a 30-9 lead into the half. The Spartans continued to struggle to find a rhythm out of the half, losing by the final score 52 to 32.

Hannah Maher led Ridgewood with seven points including going three for three from the free throw line. Hallica Warren Anderson added five points, all scored in the first quarter while Paige Leander and Mya Brown each put in four points apiece.

Ciara Clark led the Spartans with thirteen points as the Ridgewood Fresh/Soph topped A-Town 42 to 28. Brynlee Wirt added twelve points and Gabby Dean dropped in eleven in the Spartan victory.

Spartans Bounce Back Against B-PC

The day after a tough loss, the Ridgewood Spartans traveled to Bushnell Prairie City for a non conference matchup. Ridgewood took an early 16 to 5 lead after the first eight minutes and never looked back, doubling up B-PC at the half 26 to 13 on their way to a 50 to 37 win.

Hannah Maher led all scorers with nineteen points including going

eleven for twelve performance from the free throw line. Paige Leander and Hallica Warren-Anderson added nine points and Ciara Clark dropped in eight in the Ridgewood win.

Gabby Dean put in eight first half points in the Spartan Fresh/Soph contest to lead Ridgewood to a 32 to 11 win. Dean finished with fourteen points, Brynlee Witt added eight and Kerigan Lewis added four for the Spartans.

Spartans Run Past Princes

It was the tale of two different Spartans in two different halves at Wednesday night's December 8th Ridgewood Princeville game at AlWood High School. Paige Leander scored fifteen of her twenty points in the first half, however, Hannah Maher took over in the second half putting up twenty one of her team high twenty five points as the Spartans topped the Princes 69 to 54.

The Spartans kept their lead throughout the game leading 31 to 20 at the half on their way to the fifteen point win. In addition to Maher’s twenty one and Leander’s twenty, Mya Brown also hit double figures with ten points and Hallica Warren-Anderson added six points in the Ridgewood win.

Kerrigan Lewis had thirteen points as the Spartans Fresh/Soph led by just one point at the halftime of their game against Princeville. The Spartans pulled away in the fourth quarter winning by eight 39 to 31. Alexis Yarborough added eleven points and Gabby Dean put in six points