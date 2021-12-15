See who bought property in Henry County from Dec 2 - 10
Susan DeVilder
- Judy L. DeVilder (Administrator of the Estate of Mary Lou Wickham) to Tommy L Dechant, 922 Madison Ave., Kewanee, $3,500
- Judy L. DeVilder ( Administrator of the Estate of Mary Lou Wickham) to Cleverette and Jamie Conley, 625 N. Elm St. Kewanee, $3,500
- Thomas J. Hughes, Joseph T. Hughes to Phillip and Lori Rawlings, 911 Kadel Court, Geneseo, $325,000
- Larry R. Hines and Gary J. Claeys to Rock and Marla Katschnig, the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, located in Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois. The West Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Section 22 North of the Canal, and the North Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, North of the Canal, all located in Township 17 North, Range 4, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois. $1,166,000
- Buck Ridge Farm, LLC to Kurt and Denise Barman, the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, all that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3 and all that part of the East half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3 that lies West of the center line of Mud Creek, all in Township 14 North Range 1 East of the 4th P.M. situated in the county of Henry and State of Illinois, $441,000
- Matthew and Teresa Duffek to Robin Farinacci, 25 Woodcrest Drive, Geneseo, $216,000
- Joseph A. Larson to Darren F. Hutchinson, 207 Depot Street, Cambridge, $100,000
- Dana M. Leek to Isidro Martinez, 405 N. Adams, Kewanee, $37,000
- Kale S. and Elizabeth A. Causemaker to Regina V. Snyder, 810 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo, $365,000
- Timothy O’Hara and David O’Hara to Robson Family Farms, LLC, vacant farmland, $1,264,000
- Timothy O’Hara, David O’Hara and John P. Hathaway to AFH Farms, LLC, the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8 in Township 15 North, Range 4 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $69,500
- Hazelwood Development, Inc. to Mary M. Kintigh, 850 East Street, Geneseo, $50,000
- David A. Pemble (Gloria M. Pemble Trust) to Tracey and Victoria Rosebeck, 1312 McMullen Ave, Kewanee, $55,000
- Noah Swanson and Sasha Noble to Sarah and Jerod Larson, 108 E. D Street, Alpha, $160,000
- Roy L. Westerlund (Executor of last will and testament of Frances L. Westerlund) to Michael H. Lees, Lot Number Three (3) in Hardin Third Addition to the Village of Orion, $134,000
- Patricia Jo Kelsall to Colin James, 708 11th Ave., Orion, $108,000
- Nathan and Michelle Ash to Ricky Carter, Lot 28 of Hazelwood Second Addition, a subdivision in the Northwest Quarter of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 3, East of the 4th P.M., as
- shown by Plat of Second Addition, filed in the Recorder’s office of Henry County, Illinois. $225,000
- William D. Maschmeier (Executor of Estate of Randal L. Lipes) to Glenn Russell, 128 N. Stewart St., Geneseo, $86,500
- Laura Butler to Nicholas and Randi Humphrey, 920 E. South St., Kewanee, $36,000
- Griffith Investment Group, LLC to Felipe Macias, 713 Willow St, Kewanee, $25,000
- Kirk and Susan Fristad, Scott and Kandice Hansen to Daisy and Frank Angelcyk, 1019 Madison St, Kewanee, $32,500
- Chaon and Alexis Hanson to Leo P. Hughes, 917 Birchwood Dr., Colona, $215,000
- Gerald P. Unhold, Erika J Unhold, Ernst P. Unhold to GSF Farms, LLC, and KJF Farms, LLC, three tracts of farmland, $3,987,500
- Brian W. Ludwig, Marta K. Gallagher (co-executors of Wayne O. Ludwig) to Brenda S. Martins, 1039 Hickory St., Geneseo, $125,000
- Cheryl and Robert Ehnle to Jackie M. Warner, A part of a tract of land located in the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township Fifteen (15) North, Range Four (4) East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County Illinois, $261,000
- Austin J. Welch to E52 Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Commencing at a point 183 feet south of the Northeast Corner of the Southeast ¼ of Section 34, thence South 150 feet, thence West 164 feet, thence North 150 feet, thence east to the place of the beginning: Also, that part of the Northeast ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of the said Section 34, described as following, Commencing at the point 33 feet South and 100 feet West of the Northeast corner of the above described lands, thence South 150 feet, thence West 64 feet, hence North 150 feet, thence East 64 feet to the place of the beginning, all in Township 17 North, Range 4, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, situated in the county of Henry in the State of Illinois, $140,000
- RRR Holding, Inc.to Angelica and Richard Farnsworth, 101 Carrol St., Colona, $169,500
- Jerilyn Vandewoestyne to Brett and Renee Vandewoestyne, a tract of land located in a part of E ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 16, T17N, R4E of the 4th P.M. in Henry County, Illinois, $115,000
- Ki Wirth (WCKJJ, LLC) to Tanner and Kelsey Ackerman, 720 Mineral Creek Dr., Colona, $46.500
- Laura Glenzinski-Janczak to Stacy Brown, Chasidy Gonnella, 311 S. Henry St., Geneseo, $170,000
- Brittany Bulman to Lori Janos, 808 2nd St., Colona, $137,500
- Daniel and Teresa Kane to Chaon and Alexis Hanson, 54 Rose Court, Geneseo, $285,000
- Jose F. Morales and Maria I. Morado to Mara Ahles-Iverson, 1105 North East St., Kewanee, $39,000
- Lance A. Longeville to Jered Wayne Logsdon and Silvia Meza Corral, 1600 Lake St. and 816 Willow Street, $40,000
- Cody J. Hamilton to Caden Humphrey, 522 Pine St., Kewanee, $68,000