Where will the City be in five years? Geneseo Council sees predictions

One thing December always brings is end of year wrap ups. The Geneseo Council, in their last meeting for 2021 was no different.

After a brief run through by Jamie Matthews, City Treasurer, as to the status of the 2021 budget, the Council found that at this time, all expenses and revenues are on track, with revenues doing somewhat better than anticipated.

Matthews and City Administrator, Jo Hollenkamp then looked at projections for the FY 2022 through 2025. If the city continues with annual tax levies at the current rate of 4.99% per year, the City will maintain a positive financial position, without dipping into cash reserves, through FY24, when it would go and estimated $10,000 into the negative. The 4.99% is an increase to only the City's portion of a real estate tax bill, rather than against the whole bill. The following year, 2025, is projected to go an additional $115,500 into the red.

The projections only look at existing revenue streams. If a considerable uptick in tax revenues such as motor fuel, or sales tax were to occur, the projections obviously will change for the better.

Hollenkamp reminded the Council that in the previous three administrations, cuts had been made. Utilizing city spaces for training, re-negotiating various vendor contracts, and taking more administrative actions in-house instead of outsourcing. Three City positions have been eliminated due to retirements, and the duties have been divided among existing personnel. The annual savings exceeds $245,000.

"At the end of the day," Mayor Sean Johnson stated, "we need feedback from the public on what level of services they expect." Departments and their percentage of the total General Fund expenditures were shared. Police and public safety takes 60% of the General Fund. Public works was classified by category into streets, cemeteries and parks. Streets are projected to increase from 11 to 13%, cemeteries holds steady at 3%, and parks will take up 6%, for an aggregate of 22% of the General Fund in 2025.

By committing to percentages of the General Fund, the City will be able to look at funding departments corresponding to the rise and fall of revenues. "We should never get into trouble by looking at percentages," pointed out Hollenkamp.

A number of revenue increasing ideas were floated by the Council in a list that included increasing some fees, and increasing the city sales tax from .25 to. 50%. The increase in the City sales tax would net an estimated $450,000 per annum.

Hollenkamp also reminded the Council, "It is up to you to make the decisions. If in FY24 you want the Police Department to look like it does today, this is something we need to consider."

In other business, the ordinance was adopted to eliminate parking on the east side of North Center Street for the block between Exchange and Brown. The ordinance will be enforced as soon as signage can be posted.