Henry County's COVID cases up 15.4%; Illinois cases surge 19.4%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Illinois in the week ending Sunday, rising 19.4% as 59,312 cases were reported. The previous week had 49,668 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 10th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 9.6% from the week before, with 913,491 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 6.49% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 292 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 253 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 7,983 cases and 87 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Pike County with 1,504 cases per 100,000 per week; Clay County with 963; and Greene County with 941. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 21,936 cases; DuPage County, with 3,934 cases; and Will County, with 3,480. Weekly case counts rose in 51 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Will and DuPage counties.

Illinois ranked 22nd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 71.4% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 72.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Illinois reported administering another 460,957 vaccine doses, including 79,837 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 1,829,865 vaccine doses, including 547,815 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 19,273,828 total doses.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 51 counties, with the best declines in Winnebago County, with 1,531 cases from 1,734 a week earlier; in Vermilion County, with 580 cases from 750; and in McLean County, with 845 cases from 963.

In Illinois, 316 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 266 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,944,056 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 29,550 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 50,846,828 people have tested positive and 806,439 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Dec. 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 5,175

The week before that: 4,963

Four weeks ago: 3,447

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 92,085

The week before that: 91,676

Four weeks ago: 75,048

Hospitals in 28 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 30 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 23 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

