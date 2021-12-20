Geneseo Communications donates to High School Vocational Center

staff writer

Geneseo, IL December 14th, 2021 – Geneseo Illinois Community Unit School District #228 receives funds from Geneseo Communications Charitable Foundation, bringing Geneseo High School one step closer to reaching their goal in the revitalization of the school’s Career and Technical Education Center.

As part of its commitment to give back to the community, Geneseo Communications Charitable Foundation recently announced that it will donate over $10,000 to Geneseo High School, to help equip the machine shop of the proposed revitalized Career and Technical Education Center.

“We are extremely grateful to Geneseo Communications Charitable Foundation,” said Kyle Bess, Geneseo High School Career and Technical Education Instructor. “One of the goals identified with this project is to help train young people to succeed in high-demand technical and skilled careers by providing access to opportunities that prepare them to contribute to the innovation needed by our area’s companies. With more students gaining access to world-class CTE curriculum and equipment, our region’s workforce can continue the cycle of growth necessary for our area to be an attractive place for all to live, work and prosper.”

“As a technology-based company, we are proud to be a part of this project,” said Mike McClain, CEO of Geneseo Communications. “Once complete this project will transform the school’s current program into a modern, updated facility with better equipped classrooms and more programs focused on a wide range of technical based, high-quality, hands-on education. The skill sets offered will expand students’ professional options and present a pathway to increased opportunity.”

Superintendent of Geneseo School District, Dr. Adam Brumbaugh said, “The Geneseo School District wants to graduate students who are highly employable to the surrounding communities because of the skills and knowledge they possess, renewing the pipeline of future Geneseo citizens who want to raise their family locally when the time comes. We are grateful for the support of many community organizations and foundations like Geneseo Communications for helping this vision become a reality for our students.”

The Geneseo Communications Charitable Foundation was established in 2002 by Geneseo Communications, Inc. to enhance, develop and benefit the Geneseo Community. Geneseo Communications Charitable Foundation grant applications can be found at www.Geneseo.com and can be submitted at any time throughout the year. Applications are reviewed quarterly and all 501(c) 3 organizations that reside within Geneseo Communications servicing area are encouraged to apply. Geneseo Communications, Inc. has a long, proud history of service and commitment to our local communities.