Orion Middle School Robotics compete

staff writer

On Saturday, December 4th, 2021, Lego Robotics teams from around the Quad Cities competed in a competition hosted at the John Deere Pavilion in Moline, Illinois. Teams competing from Orion Middle School included Team 10036 Cargo Kids, Team 33314 Chargo Cargo, and Team 20243 Connect Mechanics. These teams are coached by Jennifer Maertens, Emily Walker, and Brooke Bainbridge with the help of the following John Deere Mentors: Andy Dochterman, Scott Faulkner, and Kelli Knox. These teams were also mentored by the OHS Lego Robotics Coach, Ray Parrish, and some of the high school Lego Robotics team members: Madison Greenwood, Kaitlyn Greenwood, Collin Essary, Micah Knox, and Eric Thorndyke.

Cargo Kids won 1st Place in Core Values. This award is given to the team who best expresses the FIRST philosophies of Gracious Professionalism and Coopertition through their Core Values. These Core Values include Discovery, Innovation, Impact, Inclusion, Teamwork, and Fun.

Connect Mechanics won the Finalist award for the Innovation Project. As a part of the Innovation Project, teams had to identify a problem related to improving the transportation journey of products, research the problem, and design a new piece of technology or improve an existing one. Students had to collaborate on their ideas and had to consider efficient design for their user, possible barriers to implementation, document the evaluation of their invention, and validate their design with professionals working in STEM.This award was given to the team that did top-notch work on their Innovation Project.