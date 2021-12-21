'Barkery' to open in Cambridge

Claudia Loucks

A “barkery” will soon be open in Cambridge

At the their recent meeting, the board approved a one-year lease agreement with Amy Hoffman, owner/-operator of “5 Daughters Barkery,” which will be located in one room at the Cambridge Food Pantry, 132 West Center St.

The business will offer a variety of pet treats and pet cakes and is expected to be open for business in February.

Village Administrator Steve Brown said, “We look forward to working with Amy and her daughters and it is great to have another new business opening in Cambridge.”

The board also approved the annual sewer lining rates for Hoerr Construction, Goodfield, to reline village service lines.

In other business, board members discussed the RFP (Request for Proposal) requirement for property with a house at 110 South 3rd St., which has been acquired by the Village of Cambridge and is located in the TIF District.

Additional discussion items included a resolution supporting Bank Orion expansion plans which include demolishing a drive-up banking facility at 112 South West St. and constructing a new full-service bank facility at that location.

The board also approved a proclamation regarding Village of Cambridge School Choice Week from Jan. 23-29. Board President Jason Beam explained the week is an effort to raise awareness among parents of the public and non-public K-12 school children of various education options that are available.