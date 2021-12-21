Hammond-Henry Hospital lab receives pledge from Foundation

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Foundation recently pledged $225,000 over a three-year period to help pay for renovation costs to the Hammond-Henry Hospital laboratory project.

Information from Karrie Wetzell states that the laboratory has seen enormous growth in both patient and test numbers over the last few years which caused lab staff to outgrow their current floor plan…”Our large outpatient volume has led to many workflow changes to compensate for our lack of space,” she said.

“Our vision for the laboratory renovation includes reconfiguration of our current space, by removing walls, replacing countertops, flooring and cabinetry,” she added. “This will allow for optimal workflows and space for our state-of-the-art laboratory analyzers. Our outpatient phlebotomy area will be updated to better accommodate our patients, by adding a proper check-in window to the waiting area and add an additional bathroom to better serve our patients.”

Recent statistics:

-Covid tests to date – approaching 60,000 and the number increases daily.

-Recently added 700-800 tests/week plus many others required weekly testing for those not vaccinated.

-All other lab tests – over 600,000 annually.

-Over 100 outpatients served per day, Monday-Friday.

-Team consists of a board certified pathologist, 13 certified medical laboratory scientists and technicians, five phlebotomists and 2 lab assistants

-Overall, the project budget is estimated at $750,000