Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 4, 2007

Tom and Dee Buttgen of North East. In Cambridge won the holiday lighting contest sponsored by the Village of Cambridge this year. Second place went to Roger and Karen McKune at School St. and third place went to Bruce and Judy Carlson at East South St. Business winners were Bell Insurance, first place and Shar-Leta’s Catering, second place.

Cambridge FFA and FCLA will hold a Sadie Hawkins Dance Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8 to 11 p.m. at Cambridge High School. This year’s attendants are seniors Marisa Nelson, Jake Olson, Kara Franck, Zack Seabloom, Becky Borkgren and Joe Nelson, freshman attendants, Dalton Casteel and Victoria Hanson, sophomore attendants Jake Young and Erica Nimrick and junior attendants Carli Schieferdecker and Joey DeKezel.

Employees of the Henry County Health Department served a Secret Santa, purchasing gifts for 15 residents of Hillcrest Home near Cambridge. Representing the employees are RaeAnn Tucker-Marshall and Karen Sumner.

Members of the Cambridge High School Varsity Basketball Team placed second during the Westmer Holiday last week in Joy. Cambridge defeated Aledo, Westmer and Galva during the four-day tournament. Cambridge fell to Annawan by three points during a last second shot. Members of the team are Anna Evert, Heather Hull, Jennie Gleason, Becky Borkgren and Kayla Talbott, Coach Nate Skelton, Carli Schieferdecker, Carlie Nelson Kourtnie Janson, Brittany Koster and Jasmine Beam.

25 Years Ago

January 2, 1997

Judge Jay M. Hanson of Geneseo will be honored at an open house Sunday, January 5, 1997 for serving 23 years on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court bench where he presided over many high profile cases. He will retire Tuesday, December 31.

Cambridge High School varsity Vikings basketball team powered their way through three teams to win the Viking Tourney before going on break for the holidays.

Despite the icy roads and sidewalks on Friday, December 27, Josh Hutdchins9on son of Jeff and Karen Hutchinson of Cambridge tries out one of his Christmas gifts, a new bike.

Cambridge Elementary School students are collecting cereal box tops from General Mills brand cereals. The school will receive 15 cents for each box top collected by March 31, 1997

50 Years Ago

January 6, 1972

New owners took over Monday, Jan 3. They are Don Hintz, Her Poppleton, Oscar Munson, Ted Hintz, Don and Ted will operate their firm under the name of Hintz Plumbing and Heating.

Cambridge Mothers of World War II will meet at 2, Monday afternoon January 10 in the Cambridge library. The installation of officers will be held.

Henry County Porkettes met Monday evening January 3 in Cambridge and plans were made for a demonstration at 7:30 p.m. February 18, at the Annawan high school.

The Cambridge Zoning Board of Appeals reorganized and elected James Banse, chairman, and Vincent Brimley secretary. Other members of the board are Deane Morey, Frank Wilson, William Drescher Sr. and Stanley Ole.

100 Years Ago

January 5, 1922

William Kirby and Miss Lucille Abbot of Lincoln, spent New Year’s at the home Mr.; and Mrs. Ralph Gale.

Miss Marian Anderson has returned to her school work in Chicago. After spending the holidays with her mother and other relatives and friends in Cambridge.

N. F. Anderson of Iowa, spent the holidays with his relatives and friends in Cambridge and vicinity.

Mrs. R. W. Morris left Tuesday for a visit with relatives and friends in Galva.