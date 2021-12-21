Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 3 2007

Tim Wheeler shares a quiet moment with son, Marcus, in their Alpha home with Diana Wheeler sits on the couch with the family’s two dogs. Tim recently began an exercise and weight loss program in hopes of donating a part of his liver to his son.

This train display represents many hours of labor, but creator Dennis Nelson didn’t keep track of his time. The “G” scale train travels on a track that winds its way through mountains and an 1880’s Colorado town Nelson’s basement.

Galva Lions Club members Steve Johnson, Don Hagaman and Sue Goodale helped served at Almost 200 people were served during the breakfast.

ROWVA junior Lynnae Grandin is a well-traveled person. She has been to 41 states on family vacations and was briefly in Canada. If she were going to live anyway but Illinois, she would probably pick the state of Washington.

25 Years Ago

January 1, 1997

The Galva Lions Club will hold its 4th Annual Pancake Breakfast on New Year’s Day, from

7 a.m. to noon at Pat’s Place in Galva. Admission for the breakfast is $4 for adults and $2 for children. A portion of money raised will help support Lions Club scholarships for Galva students. Those helping to cook are Dwain Warner, H. Ray Young, Dave McClintic and John Goodale.

The Galva Arts Council has announced that it will sponsor an excursion to Galesburg to see the Knox-Galesburg Symphony on Saturday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m.

The Galva Rotary Club is once again selling raffle tickets to help support the Galva Rotary Youth Exchange program and the ensuing costs of having exchange students come to Galva.

50 Years Ago

January 6, 1972

The temperatures dropped to nine below this week and snow blanketed the area for the first time as old man winter really came to stay.

A brightly lighted completely new interior is featured on the main floor of Hagberg-Hamlin American Legion Post 45 home in the old Galva theater building. The new home was used for the first time on Wednesday night for the Post’s weekly bingo game.

Chuck Anderson shows the strain that it takes to win as he handles Boens of Sherrard in the 119 pound class. Anderson recorded the first varsity win Monday by decisioning his opponent 4-0.

Mrs. Eugene Wall of Miami, Florida, visited her father, Luther Smith over the holidays. She visited other relatives including Mrs. Duane Smith. She returned to Miami on New Year’s Eve.

100 Years Ago

January 5, 1922

Mrs. Ray Norling of Chicago, has been spending the holidays at the home of Mr. and Mrs. P. O. Norling.