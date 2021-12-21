Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Dec. 29, 2006

Students in Stephanie Rickman's second-grade class at Southwest Elementary School wanted to make Christmas brighter for others - even if it meant passing on gifts for themselves. The class of 22 students voted to "do something for someone in need rather than have a gift exchange," said Rickman.

Saturday night roller skating in the Community Center gym starts-Jan. 6 and will continue through March 31. Students in 3rd grade and under may skate from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and all ages may skate from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Skate rental is available.

25 Years Ago

Dec. 27, 1996

Geneseo Senior Citizens' New Year's Eve party and dance will be held Tuesday, December 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Senior Citizens room at the Community Center. Music will be provided by Lester Twing. It is requested those attending bring a finger food.

For a time it appeared last minute shopping was over. A portion of Geneseo including an area from the police station to the west side of the 100 block of N State St was without power for about 20 minutes on Christmas Eve. Utility wires behind the Mel Foster Real Estate office were getting tangled and blew out two insulators.

50 Years Ago

Dec. 23, 1971

The date for opening bids on the Mississippi Canal has been postponed pending revision of wage rates. The repair work will be done from the Illinois to the Mississippi River in Bureau, Henry, and Rock Island counties.

No program was given during the luncheon meeting of the Geneseo Rotary Club Tuesday, but instead members conducted their Christmas gift exchange. Tom Jones, student guest of the month, gave a report on the high school activities.

100 Years Ago

Dec. 23, 1921

You all have undoubtedly heard of the play, “She Stoops to Conquer”, which the students of G.T.H.S. are going to give. On Monday it will be presented at Weimer’s Opera House.

Armory Theatre. Matinee and Night. Monday, Dec. 26th. Wm. H. Kibble’s $20,000 revival of Uncle Tom’s Cabin. 30 people. 2 Bands, white and colored. Carload of special scenery.