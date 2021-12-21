Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 4, 2007

On Thursday, a group of area boys were found playing a game of basketball at Central Park, with Christmas decorations still displayed throughout the town. The temperature. The temperature was near 50 degrees. The boys include Nate Bolhous, Jared Verbeke, Nick Armstrong, Mark Singley and Steve Carstens, and Clay Vanderheiden.

Scott Bos of Orion, a Civil War re-enactor with the 8th Kansas Civil War Infantry stands watch near the Geneseo Historical Museum during Geneseo’s Victorian Walk on Dec. 9. The re-enactors are a traditional feature of the annual holiday Walk.

Five Orion Chargers were named to the All-Area football team by the Dispatch and Rock Island Argus. They were Adam Bohland, senior lineman; Cal DePorter, junior quarterback, and linebacker back, and linebacker Ryan Hancock senior fullback and defensive back, senior Kramer Matzen end and linebacker and senior Michael Tuttle, halfback and defensive back.

Receiving honorable mention were Jordan Adkins, R. J. Emerick, Jacob Wikle, Stephen Gainey and Gary Schwager. Bohland received honorable mention on the All-State list. Olympic coaches unanimously chose Bohland, Deporter, Tuttle and Wikle for the All- Conference team.

25 Years Ago

January 3, 1997

Friday, January 3 will be Donna Larson’s last day as Postmaster in Andover. Mrs. Larson has held position for the last ten years and says, “The years have flow by, like I could believe its five, not ten.

Paul Fliege, son of Robert and Cheryl Fliege of Lynn Center, is on of 31 students at Culver Stockton College, Canton, Missouri who have been named to the 1997 edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

Paula Daughenbaugh, owner of Orion Tree Service, trims branches off of a tree in Cambridge in the rain and ice on Friday, December 27.

Judge Jay Hanson of Geneseo will be honored at an open house Sunday, January 5, 1997 for serving 23 years on the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Court bench where he presided over many high profile cases. He will retire Tuesday, December 31, 1996.

50 Years Ago

January 6, 1972

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lee, Tracy and David of Des Plaines, Ill, spent the holidays at the home of Mr. Lee’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Lee. They formerly lived in Davenport where Mr. Lee recently graduated from St. Ambrose College with a B.A. degree in accounting. He has accepted a position as an accountant with Quaker Oats Co. whose offices are in the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

The Baptist Women’s Society will have an all day meeting for working on White Cross next Wednesday, January 12 in the church parlors. A potluck dinner will be served at noon.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Charles Cornany of Sheridan, Wyoming and Robert Sharp of Chicago were among the guests entertained in the Homer Sharp home through the holidays.

Miss Josephine Johnson of Geneseo is visiting her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Benhard Johnson.

100 Years Ago

J. B. Richards and W. A. Boles were visitors in Galva and Kewanee Saturday.

Mr. W. H. Olson and sons of Monmouth, who have been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Chinberg, left for their home Sunday morning.

Mrs. Susan Cooper left for Chicago Saturday to visit her daughter Mrs. Charles Linell.

Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Schneider and sons and Mrs. J. A. Gustafson motored to Galesburg Sunday.