Galva Council reviews liquor ordinance

Carol Townsend

The Galva Council unanimously passed their annual tax levy in the amount of $5.84 per $100 of assessed valuation.

The total levy is $584,139 which is down $646 over last year.

The liquor ordinance was discussed but will be voted on at the January council meeting. The council hopes that all liquor license holders will review the proposed ordinance before it is voted on.

The proposed ordinance states that on Saturday and Sunday mornings no liquor can be sold after 1:30 a.m. and everyone must be out at 2 a.m.

The only ones left in the establishment is the owner or bartender.

Mayor Volkert said Tuesday morning the language is still be worked out on closing times during the week and also what time children have to leave the bar if food is served in the establishment.

There are four special holidays that the bars are allowed to be open later.

Mayor Rich Volkert is the liquor commissioner and can give verbal warnings, written warnings and impose a fine if needed in the proposed ordinance.

Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that the police department is going around again to residents who have violations on their property such as junk, unlicensed cars etc. He said the police department has made two and three trips to several residences before the problem is starting to get resolved.

Chief Townsend also introduced Alex Wagner to the council who is presenting in part-time officer training.

He also noted that Officer Calib Ingle is now certified with Galva’s police dog. Chief Townsend said he was very happy that the first day back the dog detected meth and needles on a traffic stop in Galva.

Third ward alderman Jackie Clucas asked Chief Townsend if he could explain to her sometime the contract that the city has with the schools with the police officer. She said she needed to understand the shortage of police in town and how that works with school vacations and school days off.

Mayor Rich Volkert thanked all of the city workers for “getting a lot of work done this year.”

Superintendent Greg Thompson reported that there is a leak in the storm sewer near Galva Elementary School. The storm sewer is dumping into the sanitary sewer and causing an overload.

It was also noted at Monday nights meeting that the Super 8 Motel in Galva is scheduled to re-open the middle of January Mayor Volkert said he only has a last name on who is taking it over at this time. A local bank is working with the individual.

The council went into closed session to discuss real estate and personnel and no action was taken after.

First ward alderman Mitch Boston was absent from the meeting.