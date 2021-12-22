Galva School Board approves bids for improvement

Carol Townsend

The Galva school board held their truth and taxation hearing just before the regular school board meeting. There was no comments and the hearing was closed.

The council approved the tax levy In the amount of $4,215,450. The rate was lowered from $4.84 to $4.71 per $100 of assessed valuation.

In other business, the board unanimously voted to accept the bid for new windows with installation at the Galva Junior Senior High School from East Moline Glass in the amount of $197,330.

The board also approved a bid from Ideal Environmental to remove the 74 windows that contain asbestos containing glazing and /or caulking from 46 openings in the original 1960’s building. The windows will be removed from the exterior of the building.

The school board recently attended the State School Board convention and came back with many good ideas. They each gave a brief report on seminars they attended Some ideas were installing UVC fixtures in the buildings to eliminate a lot of viruses and allergens, agreements with city government that are creating TIF’s, cannibis taxes should go to schools etc.

Board President John VanDeVelde stated, “It is expensive to attend, but it is well worth the taxpayers money to get new ideas.”

The following employment items were approved: