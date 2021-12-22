News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Geneseo Library to host Vaccine Clinic

The Geneseo Public Library District is having another vaccination clinic on January 05, 2022 from 10:00 am to noon. Vaccinations and boosters will be given. These include: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson. The clinic is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Galva Chamber seeks Citizen of the Year

The Galva Chamber of Commerce is seeking names for the Citizen of the Year and Friend of the Chamber. The deadline for submitting names is January 7th, 2022.

Please mail your nominations to: Galva Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 112, Galva, IL 61434. You may also email Stacy Hanks the Chamber of Commerce President at SHanks@commstatebank.com or facebook Galva Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Galva Bloodmobile visit

The Red Cross Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church’s Epworth Hall. The church is located at 214 NW 2nd Street in Galva. For an appointment, call 800 733 2767 or visit redcrossblood.org with sponsor code 04081.

Bring a friend and help save lives together.

First Baptist in Galva Vaccine Clinic

The Illinois Department of Public Health will hold a free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic for all persons 12 years of age and older at the First Baptist Church of Galva on Tue., Dec. 28 at 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM. All three vaccines and boosters will be offered. Please call Pam Konstanty at the church at 309-932-2713 to pre-register by Dec. 23. If no answer, please leave your name and phone number on the answering machine. We need 40 people to register or the event will have to be rescheduled. Walk-ins are also welcomed. The church is located at 211 NW 4th Ave., Galva.