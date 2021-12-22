Ring in the New Year with evening of entertainment

Tom Akers

Ring in the new year with "The Murder Claus", a murder mystery featuring your favorite Christmas characters coming together to celebrate the new year. You'll be given motives and methods of all the Yule Tide suspects -- see if you can guess the killer.

Once the play ends we will clear away the set to make room for a dance floor for several sets of 60's rock 'n' roll from Glory Days Garage Band.

5pm-6pm potluck

6pm-7pm The Murder Claus play

7pm-10pm Glory Days Garage Band

$20 suggested donation with proceeds going to the Cambridge School of Rock program. This program will bring a variety of professional musicians to visit Cambridge elementary and junior/senior high students.