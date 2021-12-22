Who bought property in Henry County?
Susan DeVilder
- Janet Williams and John Donehower to Cheryl and Louis Brand, Lot Fifteen (15) in Block Twenty-five (25) in Ryan Gardens, a Subdivision in Section Ten (10) Township Seventeen (17) North, Range One (1) East of the Fourth Principal Meridian lying South of the Illinois and Mississippi Canal now situated in the City of Green Rock, in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $54,000
- Laura Lippens to Kevin Duytschaver, 533 Rockwell St., Kewanee, $54,000
- Blake A. Longeville to Kamille Leann Justus and Daniel Marciano Gonzalez, 516 North West 7th St., Galva, $74,000
- Delores E. Dailey to Gage Summy, 613 South Grove St., Kewanee, $75,000
- Edward F Sims, Jr. and Pamala A. Simms to WEJS Land LLC, four tracts of land, $2,043,000
- Barbara L. Winans to Dakota W. Copeland, 7 Whispering Oaks, Kewanee, $215,000
- Leland and Frances Ledford to ES2 Real Estate Holdings LLC, 22611 Hwy 6, Atkinson, $400,000
- Duane N Mitchell to Stephanie Rene Fritch, Lot Number Four (4) of McQuinn’s Subdivision of Lot Thirty-two (32) of the original village of Wethersfield, now a part of the City of Kewanee situated in the County of Henry and the State of Illinois, $20,000
- Calvin and Donna Schroeder to Kyle and Ashley Morey, 864 Meadow Lawn Drive, Geneseo, $251,000
- William J. Daughtery to Wendy M. Wiese, 13139 N. 2550 Ave., Geneseo, $335,000
- Luke and Michaella DeReu to Nicholas and Jessica Dean, 121 E. Prospect St, Kewanee, $170,000
- Diane and Richard Kleinau to GKM Investments LLC, vacant farmland, $1,321,000
- Corlin Thompson to Darrell Rakestraw, Lot Six (6) in Block Two (2) in the original town of Annawan, Henry County, Illinois, $100,000
- Iowa Jard Corporation to Randall and Suzanne DeSutter, A part of the W ½ of Section 18, T14N, R2E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, $1,270,000
- Kirk and Kandra Blumenshein to Jeff Sallee, a tract of land by the North 5 acres of the west 60 acres of the Southwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 15 N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois, $40,000
- Regina V. Snyder to Daniel and Teresa Kane, Lot Number 4 of “Tall Timbers” a Subdivision of part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 18 North Range 2, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County Illinois, in accordance with the Final Plat of said Subdivision record May 14, 2003 in the Recorder’s office of Henry County, Illinois, Document No. 20-0306170, Lot Number 5 of “Tall Timbers” a Subdivision of part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 18 North Range 2, East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County Illinois, $461,000
- Teresa Ann MacAulay to John and Jacqueline Williams, Tract 1- a tract of land located in a part of the S ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 17, T15N, R5S of the 4th P.M., Henry County Illinois. Tract II, a tract of land located in a part of the S1/2 of the NW ¼ of Section 17, T15N, R5E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois. Tract III, a tract of land located in a part of the S ½ of the NW ¼ of Section 17, Township 15, North Range 5 of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, Tract IV, a tract of land located in a part of S ½ of the NW ¼ of said Section 17, T15N, R5E of the 4th P.M., Henry County, Illinois, $259,000
- John and Cheri Lewis to SCQC Building Co., 229 Misty Lane, Colona, $175,000
- Pedro Barrera to Xtreme Properties, LLC, Lot 16 and the South 20 feet of Lot 15, except the West 95 feet of said lots 15 and 16 in Block 1 of Reese Gardens, a subdivision of a part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, now situated in the City of Green Rock, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois, $62,500