Illinois State Police assist Chicago PD in hijacking that ends near Annawan

staff writer

LaSalle, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 17 Troopers assisted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) in the arrest of three suspects wanted for aggravated vehicular hijacking.

On Dec. 22, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network (ISPERN) broadcasted information involving a vehicle taken in an aggravated vehicular hijacking in Chicago.

At approximately 3:57 a.m., ISP District 17 Troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 82 and initiated a felony traffic stop at milepost 73 near Peru, IL. The vehicle initially stopped, but then fled the scene. ISP units followed the vehicle, with lights and sirens activated, on Interstate 80 westbound to Exit 33, near Annawan, where the vehicle exited. The vehicle crashed into a tree near a residential home, and three male subjects fled on foot. All three subjects were taken into custody following a short foot pursuit by Troopers from District 17, District 7, and Henry County Deputies. Also present in the vehicle was an 18-year-old female and two juvenile females.

The Bureau County States Attorney’s Office approved felony charges on the alleged driver, Shimund R. Jones, 23-year-old male of Chicago, IL for Aggravated Fleeing / Eluding, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Child Endangerment. Jones was transported to the Bureau County Jail and remanded to that authority. The investigation into the aggravated vehicular hijacking is ongoing with the Chicago Police Department.

“These arrests send the message to those inflicting violence on our communities that they can run but they can’t hide,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “I am extremely proud of all of our ISP troopers who continue to work hard and successfully bring these suspects into custody.”