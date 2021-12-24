Illinois State Police investigate accident with injuries near Orion

staff writer

Illinois State Police were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident early Friday morning, December 24.

Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: 2013 Ford pickup was traveling southbound on East 350th Street just south of 1500th Avenue near Orion. The car left the roadway, rolled several times, and struck a telephone pole. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The driver refused medical treatment. The passenger was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit (TCRU) is continuing the investigation. No further information will be disseminated at this time.