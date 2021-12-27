Annawan School Board approves tax levy

Claudia Loucks

School board members on Wednesday (Dec. 15) approved a tentative property tax levy of $2,898,238, up from last year’s levy of $2,832,115.

The district’s equalized assessed valuation or EAV is estimated to increase by approximately 4.0 percent with the total tax rate of $5.33.

In other action, the board approved a contract to reissue $1,900,000 in Working Cash Fund Bonds, to increase the Working Cash Fund of the District. The money will be paid to the District over a four-year period and Superintendent Matt Nordstrom explained the action is necessary to provide relief for the district Education Fund.

Board members also approved Intent to Bargain letter from the Annawan Education Association. The current four-year teacher contract expires in July of 2022.

The board also approved hiring Breeann Mallery as the school nurse who will fill the position currently held by Lynn VanHyfte, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.