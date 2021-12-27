Coal Valley and Orion Catholic Churches plan parish mission

staff writer

Mary Our Lady of Peace in Orion and Saint Maria Goretti in Coal Valley are sponsoring a “Parish Mission” in January.

There will be five consecutive evenings of prayer, singing and reflections in response to the preaching of Fr. Pete Schavitz, S.Ss.R, a Redemptorist priest from Liguori, MO. The Redemptorists have a long history of preaching parish missions in the United States.

The Parish Mission begins on Sunday January 9, 2022 at 6:30 pm and continues each of the next four evenings, concluding on Thursday evening the 13th.

The themes, symbols, topics and goals of the preaching and reflections and renewal is different each evening:

Jan 9, 6:30 pm – The symbol this night is the Bible, representing Godʼs communications to all people. The topic is Salvation: Godʼs dream for our happiness…and our response. The goal is to deepen our acceptance of Godʼs tremendous love for us.

Jan 10, 6:30 pm – The symbol this night is the Crucifix, representing Jesusʼ way of life through death. The topic is Jesus as Savior: Who is Jesus for us? The goal is to renew personal faith in Jesus as Savior.

Jan 11, 6:30 pm – The symbol this night is the Easter Candle, representing the risen Jesus, the Lord of light and healing. The topic is sin, reconciliation and healing, living the life of conversion. The goal is to be freed of the burden of our sinfulness and of past grudges and pains.

Jan 12, 6:30 – The symbol this night is bread, representing Jesus, the Bread of Life. The topic is the Eucharist, nourishment for our strength in our journey through life. The goal is our appreciation for the Eucharist and how this grace strengthens us in our witness of our faith to others.

Jan 13, 6:30 pm – The symbol this night is the Altar, representing Jesus pouring himself out for us. The topic is our Mission, our calling to go out and share in the work of Jesus Christ and the Church.

There will be snacks, drinks, and fellowship each evening after the service (only approximately one hour and 15 minutes long). Also, there will be baby-sitting and transportation for those that need those services. Contact the parish office at 309-581-2923 or Mary Our Lady of Peace Facebook page for more information.