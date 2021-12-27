First United Methodist Church in Geneseo hosting blood drive

staff writer

Blood donors, please mark your calendars for Thursday, January 6, when the Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the south campus of the First United Methodist Church in Geneseo. Please note the time change. Donors may call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or use the American Red Cross Donor app to do so. Appointments are much appreciated.

Donors are reminded to be sure to drink plenty of fluids on the day of your donation, wear comfortable clothes with sleeves that can easily be raised above the elbow, bring a list of medications you are taking to be sure they are not on our exceptions list, bring a Red Cross donor card or state-issued driver’s license and maintain a healthy level of iron in your diet prior to your donation. Fresh greens, such as spinach and kale are good sources.

Snacks and water will be available after your donation, AND donuts from The Donut Shop are back!

Donors will be required to wear a mask due to the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.The Red Cross wishes to thank its donors for past donations; many lives have been impacted through you. We look forward to seeing you on January 6.