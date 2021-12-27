Geneseo Seniors reveal their New Year resolutions

Claudia Loucks

It’s “out with the old,” and “in with the new” for several seniors at Geneseo High School as they share resolutions for the New Year.

Each New Year brings with it the very best intentions by young and old alike for the forthcoming 365 days. In earlier times, when most people lived in rural areas, preparations for the New Year included slaughtering any livestock that could not survive the dark months of winter. Thus, the origin of “New Year’s resolutions,” when people should “slaughter” their weaknesses.

A modern day ritual involves writing down faults that one hopes to be rid of and then burning the paper.

Resolutions from senior students who were in Ali Stern’s family and consumer classes:

Thomas Henson - “My New Year’s resolution is to do more things that bring happiness to myself and enjoy the last few months I have in high school before I go to college. My goal is to not feel like a robot every single day (shout out Coach Ganson), instead go out and have some fun with family and friends and do things that my normal self right now wouldn’t do. I want to have zero regrets when I graduate.”

Kobe Duda - “For the New Year, I resolve to be more active in my community. I plan to see out more volunteer opportunities and hopefully make a positive impact on the world around me. I’d especially like to seek out volunteer work in the nursing home at Hammond-Henry Hospital.”

Mallory Setser – “My New Year’s resolution for the next year is to spend more time with friends and family, stay healthy, get more sleep, stress less, improve in gymnastics, and get good grades. But most importantly, I would like to focus on my mental health and learn to have self love.”

Reece Munoz – “My New Year’s resolution is to write music with our band ‘Sheol’. I also want to improve on my physical health by eating more and going to the gym. I also want to spend more time with my family.”

Emma Olson – “My New Year’s resolution is to grow in my faith and to dig deeper into the Bible. I would also like to get my private pilot’s license, as well as continue my flying career in the Air Force. I want these to be my resolutions because growing in my faith is very important to me every year. I also love to fly and I would like to continue pursuing my dream as a pilot in the Air Force.”

Matthew Krohn – My New Year’s resolution for this year is I want to learn how to be a better budgeter, as well as learn how to mange my money for later in life.”

Morgan Snell – My New Year’s resolution is to continue to make advancements in my softball abilities by practicing every day and working out on my own at least three times a week. Due to Covid and almost half a year of not being able to practice, my skills aren’t as advanced as I would like them to be.”

Michael Emerick – “My New Year’s resolution is to spend less time on my phone ad spend more time interacting with people in real life.”

Gabe Keimig – “My New Year’s resolution is to procrastinate less and motivate myself more, because I think these are traits that prevent me from being successful and fulfilling my life.”

Lacy Painter (photo 8358) – “Start over and learn to be happy again.”

Chase Marshall – “My New Year’s resolution is to spend less time on my phone and more time with family and friends. I also want to procrastinate less and focus on the important things. I would like to worry less and have fun.”

Katelyn Emerick – “My New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to take time for myself, and spend as much time with my family/friends as possible. Life is very hectic at times and you can miss out on so many memories so the time that I spend with people I will make the most of. Nobody is guaranteed tomorrow.”

Jordan Porter – “My2022 New Year’s resolution is to live in the moment. Often times, I get caught up in the stress of life and what things I have to do next. This causes me to miss out on exciting moments with friends and family because my mind is somewhere else. In 2022, I aspire to stress and worry less to enjoy moments with those who matter most.”

Hunter Clark -Holke – “My New Year’s resolution is to take time to enjoy the small things. Often I get so caught up in athletics and other things that I don’t take the time to stop and smell the flowers. I also want to make sure I don’t take anyone for granted.”

Carissa Schroth – “My New Year’s resolution is to start working out and not being on my phone as much. Working out is a good stress reliever and it will help my stress. Being on my phone is a gig thing that I want to work on because it is starting to consume a lot of my time.”

Emma Shoemaker – “My New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to become stronger in my faith. I want to be more intentional about reading my Bible, praying, and serving others.”

Kylie DeJohn – “My New Year’s resolution is to be more conscious about my effect on the Earth. I want to recognize where I can use more sustainable swaps and learn ways that I can lessen my footprint. I’m going to use the least amount of plastic possible and shop at stores that ethically produce their products.”

Taylor Zvonik – “These past few weeks I have begun working out at the gym regularly. In 2022, I want to develop a weekly workout routine and stick to it. Along with regularly working out, I want to develop better eating habits by planning meals in advance, and meal prepping.”

Cameron Moe – “My New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to focus on myself. I have been more concerned with other people’s lives rather than my own. I need to live in the moment more in 2022 than I have in the past. I need to put myself before others in certain situations.”

Skylar Lewis – “My New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to move to Minnesota after I graduate high school and live life to the fullest. My goal for every year moving forward is to make the best memories with my best friend and her family. I would also like to start a workout routine in the morning so I can live a healthier lifestyle and start my mornings off right.”

Connor Ellis – “My New Year’s resolution is to learn as many new things as possible and keeping an open mind when it comes to any challenges I face.”

Zander Ulam – “Hello to all it may concern, as a student at GHS I would like to share what my New Year’s resolution is for this year! Most people tend to go with the option of using their phone less, working out more, or improving their social skills. However, my resolution is a bit different with me wanting to improve how I think and accept myself. I feel the best way to improve others is to improve myself first, and then I can branch out from there to make the best difference in others’ lives.”

Gabriel Marxen – “In 2022, my New Year’s resolution is that I am going to start working out more. I want to get into working out because you never know when your metabolism will go down like a lead balloon, and I don’t want to take that chance.”