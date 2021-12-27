Interim Pastor named at Grace Church in Geneseo

Claudia Loucks

The Rev. J. Michael Smith, who also answers to “Pastor Mike,” will begin serving as interim pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo on Saturday, Jan. 1, with his first service on Sunday, Jan. 2.

He was appointed by Bishop Greg Palmer to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the husband and wife team of the Rev. Melva England, senior pastor, and her husband, the Rev. Mark Graham, assistant pastor. The couple had served at Grace Church since 2013.

After serving churches for several decades, including 13 years at Glen Carbon and 15 years in Urbana, Rev. Smith shifted his focus to short-term, intensive ministry with congregations going through pastoral transitions.

He lives in Urbana and his plans are to be at Grace Church office in Geneseo on Wednesdays and Thursdays in addition to all day on Sundays. He also is available remotely at other times during the week with contact information available at the Grace Church office, 309-944-4208.

He describes his current ministry in interim work with congregations as, “A five-fold strategy of 1) intensive pastoral care; 2) revival of faith; 3) self-discovery; 4) revitalized relationships, and 5) organizational-retooling.”

Because each congregation is unique, Rev. Smith said he spends a great deal of time listening and learning, exploring and discovering.

He explained that he “technically” retired in 2020, not only to broaden his work with transitioning churches, but also to pursue his passion for writing. His writing projects include works on the Bible, a novel, and a book on strategic thinking for churches and other non-profit organizations. He also has developed a board game for church leaders to play to introduce them to concepts on church strategy.

He is married to Jie Wu, from Nanjing, China, who is a local pastor serving at churches Chrisman and Sidell (south of Danville). Between them, they have three daughters and three grandchildren, living in Champaign, St. Louis and Lisle.

The pastor is on the road each month to visit his children, grandchildren and mother (who lives in Springfield), and when he is home, he spends time with what he refers to as his “small farm” in the back yard and his “small botanical garden” in the front yard.

He is an avid reader of all sorts of books and collector of presidential biographies.

He said his wife “drags him out for a two-mile walk every day and makes him go to the gym three times a week. He likes to play tennis and he travels extensively, sometimes for pleasure, sometimes to take groups on educational seminars, and has been to all 50 states and 10 foreign countries.

Rev. Smith also is a writer and some of his Sunday Posts can be found at his website: www.jmichaelsmith.net.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville; a graduate degree from Wesley Theological Seminary, Washington D.C.

He is known for innovative ministries in faith-based community organizing (Glen Carbon); Chinese Ministry (Urbana); and creative approaches to ministry with retired persons (Urbana).

On a state level, Rev. Smith served as the president of Illinois IMPACT, the social justice arm of the Illinois Conference of Churches. In the Illinois Great Rivers Annual Conference, he chaired the Board of Church and Society, was president of Pastoral Care and Counseling (providing counseling and care services to pastors and their families); and led the Ministerial Effectiveness Team on the Conference Board of Ministry.