Community Forum Jan. 4 for proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy

Claudia Loucks

A Community Forum will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 316 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo, to present the proposal for the creation of a classical Lutheran School.

The forum will provide an opportunity for the public to hear more about the proposed Concordia Lutheran Academy which would offer elementary students a classical education rooted in the Christian faith as taught in Scripture.

All interested families are invited to the presentation and the question and answer session after the presentation. Childcare will be available upon request. Questions and childcare requests should be emailed to the church at Concordia@geneseolutheranchurch.com.