Local artist on exhibit at Smith Studios through January

staff writer

Through the month of January 2022 the Smith Studio and Gallery, in downtown Geneseo, is sponsoring an exhibition of the artwork of Craig Miller. This Coal Valley, Illinois, artist is exhibiting beautiful photographs that capture, and sometimes recreates, the world around him. Plan to stop by the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo to see this wonderful exhibition. Bring the children! It is free and allows you to get a small glimpse into the wonderful artwork being created in Geneseo and the Quad City area.

Craig Miller has been a hobbyist photographer for the past three decades. For a short time he explored his passion as an amateur photojournalist, then as a street photographer and always as a photographer of his family and friends. Three years ago he attended a workshop in Seattle that inspired Craig to take his photography to a totally new level as a “fine art” photographer.

Craig Miller will sometimes print a photograph just as it was taken, without any changes. On other occasions he will change the photo, playing with its’ qualities in Photoshop to bring out the special assets he sees in the image he has captured. These alterations can be slight in appearance or they can be radical to the point of recreating the picture.

Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00, closed on Sunday and Monday.