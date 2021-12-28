Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 11, 2007

Jenny Jennings of Galva is a familiar face to visitors of the Colony Store in Bishop Hill. Jenny, who worked for Sally Smith at the former Ben Franklin store in Galva, has now else worked for her at the Colony Store for several years.

Larry Johnson, a Galva native serving with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq, reviews a stack of supplies while on duty recently. Johnson keeps very busy with his duties, tending to injured in three intensive care units.

Gretchen and William Almquist of Galva show off Samuel Riley Scott Almquist in their room at Cottage Hospital on Jan. 3. Samuels is the first baby born in Knox County in 2007.

25 Years Ago

January 8, 1997

Galva residents will soon have access to a free phone line for the internet, said Galva Mayor David Thompson at Tuesday night’s night city council meeting. He noted that Galva is soon to have a phone line and anyone interested in more information should call the City Administration Building.

Gateway Express, the latest convenience and gas mart in Galva held its grand opening last Saturday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Jane Saylor, Altona, was recently named the December employee of the month at Cottage Hospital in Galesburg.

The Galva Arts Council will host its January Coffeehouse this Saturday, January 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Galva Arts Council building, located off Chester St. near Shop and Go.

50 Years Ago

January 13, 1972

The board of education of Galva Unit School District took action to employ Miss Maryellen Schibrowsky as a teacher at the high school. Miss Schibrowsky will teach classes in English I and English II at Galva High School starting with the second semester.

An entirely new type of physical education program will be tried at Galva High School in February. The board of education has authorizing instating a bowling course for the freshman boys and girls. This is the first time such a course has been made available to students.

Julie Ann Stohl will celebrate her fourth birthday at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Lindbloom. After her birthday celebration, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Samuel Stohl of Rockford will leave to spend two weeks in Mexico. Julie Ann will stay with the Lindblooms.

A new clown suit was presented to Lee Sinott of Kewanee Sunday night by members of the Galva Galaveanters Cb Club, Stark County Area React Team and Boiler City CB Club. They are Gary Bowen of Galva, Sinnott, Alan Dean, and Ralph Webber, presidents of the local clubs.

100 Years Ago

January 12, 1922

Leslie Emery and Thomas Craver were in Kewanee last Sunday evening.

Last Thursday evening Miss Cecil Gibbs of LaFayette, was the guest of Miss Marie Walker.

Harry Berg of Bishop Hill, called on Mr. and Mrs. L. P Tullgren last Sunday.