Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan 5, 2007

The Rev. Arthur Bergren's hobby is musky fishing, but his vocation is being among the Lord's fishers of men. Strong ancestral roots also help him in his new post as senior pastor at First Lutheran Church. His family has produced three generations of Lutheran pastors.

Geneseo Kiwanis members donated more than 250 hours to working in the community, hospital, and school district. The club also donated $2,000 to the Key Club in its 11th year of service.

25 Years Ago

Jan. 3, 1997

The city is seeking bids for the sale of 1.2 acre property known as Stone Park behind the Moose Lodge. Sale of the property will carry a covenant prohibiting any construction or development on the property, because it is within a floodplain.

Computers at Farmers National Bank were down for a couple of days last week due to a Christmas Eve power outage, according to Wayne Hulting, senior vice president of Farmers Bank

50 Years Ago

Dec. 30, 1971

An ordinance of annexation was adopted annexing three pieces of property to the city during the meeting of the City Council Tuesday night. The petitioners for annexation included Farm and Fleet Store, Mr. and Mrs. M. R. McKenzie and Farmers Mutual Electric Co-operative.

The resignation of Burdette Erdman of the Geneseo Community Unit School District #228 was accepted, and the appointment of Melvin Magerkurth to fill the vacancy until the school board election was approved.

100 Years Ago

Dec. 30, 1921

Data compiled by the Horse Association of America indicate that there are more than 19,000,000 horses and mules in the United States. 17,000,000 which are on farms and more than 2,000,000 in cities.

Come to the picnic supper at the Methodist church on Friday. All members and friends are invited to attend. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. Bring your baskets as near as 5:30 as possible.