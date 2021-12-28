Munson Center Club marks 100 years

Claudia Loucks

The Munson Center Club originated nearly 101 years ago and continues today as a social event for the women living or who have lived in that rural area of Henry County, just south of Geneseo.

The group met recently for their Christmas luncheon at the farm of Linda Pray.

Connie Yager, wife of Alan Yager, a couple who has lived on a farm in that area for the last 58 years, said the records from the group show they met for the first time on Jan. 14, 1921….”It was an organizational meeting to form a neighborhood club with members living near Munson Center School,” she said.

The Munson Center School building, located south of Geneseo on Illinois Hwy 82, is no longer used as a school, but is used for Munson Twp. meetings.

Ida Hadley was elected secretary/treasurer at the first meeting in 1921 and her relatives including Cathy Hadley and her daughter Karen Hadley Lyman are members of today’s group. Lydia Young also was a member of the founding group and her granddaughter Julie (Young) Schaser is a current member.

Yager said there are minutes from the meetings for the last 100 years and in early years the women took fancy work to the luncheons which they worked on while they visited.

“Several times they worked on quilts,” Yager said, and added that at one time there were 19 members in the group.

“We now get together for dessert and visit about families – children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” she said.

“At one time they had oyster suppers, ice cream socials and picnics with the entire families,” she said.

Many of those social events are no longer, Yager added, and explained, ”As the farms have become larger and many buildings razed, there are less people in the country. Younger farm wives have jobs off the farm.”

“We now meet purely for social reasons,” she said.

In addition to the monthly get-togethers in homes of members for ladies only, the Club also meets in February with their husbands for breakfast at an area restaurant and in August, again with spouses, for dinner out.

There are members who no longer live in Munson Twp., but continue to join the group each month, Yager said.

Current members are Janet Cady, Cathy Hadley, Lisa Johnson, Verna Kruger, Kris Love, Karen Lyman, Sheila Magerkurth, Pat Mariman, Linda Pray, Julie Schaser and Connie Yager.