Atkinson wraps it up with end of year meeting

Atkinson Village Board members met briefly to finish end-of-year business which included making a final payment of $72,927.66 to Curnyn Construction, Geneseo. The payment is part of the $566,045.64 total for the company’s work on the sanitary sewer extension project on U.S. Route 6.

The project is being done with funds that include grant money from the Economic Development Association.

In other business, the board approved an agreement with DeDecker Hardware in downtown Atkinson to pay 50 percent, not to exceed $750, to enclose a doorway and replace a window at the business. The payment was made from TIF funds.