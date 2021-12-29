Counsel appointed for Geneseo man charged with dissemination of child porn

Susan DeVilder

A Geneseo man charged with five counts of dissemination of child pornography was granted a public defender by Judge James Cosby at a pretrial hearing in Henry County Circuit Court Thursday.

Jason J.V. Moore, 41, appeared in court via Zoom due to an inmate COVID outbreak at the Henry County jail. Moore appeared without representation since his former attorney, Bruce Carmen, withdrew from the case in November.

Moore told the court that he had been unable to hire an attorney since his former attorney withdrew and that his family was unable to pay for one.

“I am going to appoint a public defender,” Judge Cosby told the defendant, appointing the Chief Public Defender for Henry County, Lance Camp, to the case barring any conflicts.

Camp immediately asked for a continuance so he could get brought up to speed on Moore’s case.

Moore was arrested on Feb.4, 2021 by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal investigation. The arrest came after an investigation into information that Moore had allegedly engaged in possessing or disseminating Child Sexual Exploitation Material and/or Child Sexual Assault Material. In conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies, a search warrant was executed on Moore’s residence, where investigators seized evidence supporting Moore’s arrest for child pornography.

On Feb. 4, Moore was formally arrested and charged with five Class X Felonies, which carry a potential sentence of six to 30 years in prison. At a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16, Moore pleaded not guilty to the charges. He has remained in jail on a $250,000 bond.

Judge Cosby set Moore’s next pretrial hearing for Jan. 20th with a jury trial the week of Feb. 28.