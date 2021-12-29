Geneseo teens continue 'Feeding Through Faith' mission

Claudia Loucks

For the second consecutive year, the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry has received a sizeable donation from two Geneseo teens.

Reed Preston and Nathan Dunker, both Geneseo High School students, recently presented Nicole Freadhoff with an $800 check which they earned from their “Feeding Through Faith” cross sales in 2021. Nathan is the son of Keith and Tina Dunker and Reed is the son of Rick and Kelly Preston.

Last year at Christmastime, the six-foot tall lighted crosses became part of the outdoor Christmas decorating scene in many area yards. The crosses have become so popular that the two young men took orders and made more of the outdoor decorations this year.

The crosses can be ordered with or without lights in a choice of white lights or colored lights. The two young men have purchased the materials necessary in building the crosses and are seeking area donors to offset the cost of materials so they can increase their contribution to the food pantry.

They plan to continue their missionary work by building the crosses each year. Orders will be taken for Easter and again in the fall of 2022 for Christmas. Anyone interested in placing an order or donating materials is asked to email: feedingthroughfaith20@gmail.com

Their mission project began during the 2020 Christmas season. The teens l@gmail.comive next door to each other, have grown up together and are good friends. That friendship included building a fort together in the wooded area behind their homes.

When the Christmas season approached last year, Dunker used some of the wood left from the fort-building to construct a cross, outlined the cross in white lights and added it to the Christmas decorations in the yard of the family home.

When Reed’s mom, Kelly Preston, saw what Nathan had made from the wood in the wood pile, she told her son, “I love the Dunker’s cross and would really like you to build one for us.” She said her son was hesitant at first because he did not want to copy his friend’s idea.

“We are good friends with the Dunkers and I will ask them,” Kelly Preston said. “Nathan’s mother said, ‘Absolutely, Reed can build you a cross. Jesus is the reason for the season’.”

That idea snowballed as neighbors and friends learned about the crosses from seeing them and from social media and began ordering the crosses from the two teens.

The project was launched when Dunker and Preston were on Thanksgiving break in 2020 from classes at GHS so they put their free time into doing something charitable, and so the decision as made to continue making and selling the crosses and donate their profits to a charitable organization.

Nathan Dunker said, “I didn’t mind giving up my free time because I had fun building the crosses. I found it nice to know that the time I was putting in was going towards a good cause. Hopefully, we inspired others to donate this holiday season too.”

They first designed a logo for their mission, “Feeding through Faith,” and those words gave them the idea to use their efforts to benefit the food pantry. The logo (FtF) is burned into the center of each cross they have made.

The logo was thought of by Nathan Dunker and it was Reed Preston who explained, “He (Nathan) has a small wood burner and thought it would be cool to burn a logo onto the crosses. The name and logo was then thought of when we had a ‘meeting’ and decided on the name of ‘Feeding through Faith’ because we were spreading and sharing our faith through the cross sales. My faith has taught me the importance of giving and helping others.”

When asked how they decided to donate the money to the food pantry, and not keep the funds for themselves, Nathan Dunker said, “We knew we had the option to keep all of the profits; however, we decided against it because He is the reason for the season, so we knew we should donate most of the proceeds. It felt wrong to use the cross as a way for us to gain profits, rather than spreading the wealth to other people in need, especially during the holiday season. Jesus said to love thy neighbor as thyself, so it felt right to help those in need.”

Reed Preston’s thoughts were similar and he said, “I saw something on the news that talked about how many of the food pantries nationwide were in need due to the pandemic and I thought it would be a good idea to donate to our food pantry so families could have food and gifts for the holidays.”

They chose to donate their profits to the food pantry “because it is a local organization and since we were selling the crosses locally we thought we should donate locally too,” Reed said.