Leafing Through History

Steve Kastorff

With the holidays behind us, we remember the great times we had this year. There were friends, family, and events that were enjoyed throughout the season. One such event held in the Quad-Cities each year is the Festival of Trees. In past years, this event has included a holiday parade that has grown into the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest.

These helium and air-filled balloons take nearly 90 minutes to fill. One such balloon is the Kermit the Frog balloon that is 78 feet long, 61 feet high, and 36 feet wide. These are not the first balloons to go airborne around Henry County. The first balloon ascension in Illinois took place on July 4, 1855, with Professor Silas M. Brooks using a borrowed balloon to go skyward. Once the first balloon went up over Illinois many others would follow. On June 17, 1858, an aeronaut from France went skyward over Springfield, Illinois.

Henry Country would soon follow with a balloon ascension on December 1, 1858. The balloon lifted off from the Public Square with, according to the Geneseo Republic “a rather handsome woman attached to it by sundry cords” This balloon went up about one-half mile then slowly descended after traveling westward for a short distance. The young lady was successful in her flight and landed unharmed.

This was not always the case with early balloon flights, which were dangerous and often not successful. Aeronauts, those who operated or traveled in an airship or balloon, and passengers would often fall to their deaths when the balloon suddenly deflated or caught fire while in flight. These dangers made the balloon ascensions a very popular form of entertainment during the 1800s. Charles Dickens, the famous novelist, once compared these early balloon ascensions to public hangings, which in the 1700 and 1800s would draw large crowds.

Early balloons would not only be filled with hot air but with thick black smoke that added to the excitement of the ascension. The process of filling the early balloons would take several hours. Once filled, the ascension would only last a few minutes before the aeronaut left the balloon’s platform, which was hanging below the main balloon and descended back to earth. Once the aeronaut jump he or she would complete a trapeze type act or descend with a parachute to the enjoyment of the crowds in attendance.

To the thrill of the people of Henry County, the aeronauts continued to go skyward here. Many of the early balloon ascensions come to the county as part of traveling circuses. On September 6, 1877, an advertisement in the Geneseo Republic stated that a balloon ascension would take place as part of the New York Circus with Mr. Gilmore as the aeronaut. After one such balloon ascension in 1878, a traveling salesman was in Geneseo selling toy balloons. These toy balloons were made out of rubber and made a fun, but a rather treacherous, toy for the local children. Once the string was let loose by the child the toy balloon was gone forever. This salesman had a monopoly on the sales of the toy balloons selling about 400 to local children making about $40.

The balloon ascensions were usually included with other community events such as the 4th of July Celebrations or in Geneseo during the horse races at the Driving Park. The Driving Park was the local horse racing track located where the Geneseo Middle School is today. One balloon ascension that took place at the Driving Park occurred during the July 1886, horse races. On July 14, 1886, Professor Parker would sail skyward nearly one thousand feet above the park. On the day of liftoff, the winds were gusting and caused the flight to be delayed because the ground crew had problems getting the white canvas balloon filled with hot air. A balloon such as the one used by Professor Parker was 85 feet high and 50 feet in diameter and would have been inflated by the use of an open fire, or an iron furnace. Professor Parker would finally lift skyward and reach a height of about 1,000 feet then he jumped from the platform and did a trapeze evolution and landed safely on the ground to the enjoyment of the crowd. The balloon floated away as planned landing in a tree on the property of Mrs. Clouse of Geneseo. More can be learned about this ascension and the Driving Park in my book “Under The Wire They Go.”

By the late 1800s, there was a balloon ascension near the Green River which had nearly 800 people there to enjoy the ascension and the rest of the 4th of July festivities. Another ascension in Henry County took place in Cambridge on September 22, 1899. This balloon lifted off from the fairgrounds and took a young lady and her pet dog to an estimated height of one mile before the dog was sent to the ground attached to a parachute. The young lady also returned to earth with the use of a parachute. The balloon ended up landing near the Cambridge Cemetery, which was about 1½ miles from the launch site.

Today Henry County citizens still enjoy watching the large balloons in parades. Some even enjoy going skyward in a hot air balloon themselves.