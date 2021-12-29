Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

December 14, 2006

The Cambridge High School choir performed “Yuletide Rhythm” during the school’s winter concert Tuesday, Dec. 5. Sitting inside the sleigh are Shelby DeLeiis, Abbi Stevenson, Jasmine Harp and Grace Pool. Jared Wells is accompanying the group on the drums.

Madison Swanson won the children’s prize during the Christmas on the Square chili supper Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Cambridge Community Hall. Troy Coziahr won the adult giveaway and Ellie Stackhouse won the poinsettia from the Tour of Homes drawing.

Cambridge School Board members served breakfast to community residents Thursday, Dec. 7 at the Cambridge Elementary School. Serving up breakfast to Cambridge residents Keith and Dorothy Everett are Rich Stewart, Al Swanson and Steve Evans. A breakfast of biscuits and gravy a, scrambled eggs, sausage links, fruit, orange juice and milk were served.

Shar-Leta’s Catering in downtown Cambridge hosted After Business Hours Thursday, Nov. 30. The event, sponsored by Cambridge Main Street, was held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a wide variety of hors d’ oeuvres. Helping themselves to thee hors d’ oeuvres are Randy Hepner, Terry DeBackere, Wanda Hepner and Paula Janson.

25 Years Ago

December 12, 1996

Yes, Santa Claus is real and it was proven Saturday, December 7 at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge during a Santa Trial. The trial was sponsored by the Cambridge Area

Chamber of Commerce Fred Gaily, portrayed by Sam Splear, is shown talking to his client, Kris Kringle, portrayed by John VanDeWoestyne.

Sisters Katelyn Horberg and Lindsey Horberg of Cambridge view Linda Rehn’s tree at the Legion Post during Andover Christmas Walk on Saturday evening, December 7. Visitors voted for their favorite trees by depositing money in canisters, Judy Rehder’s tree, featuring Andover buildings, placed first and Doris Brodd’s tree depicting the 12 days of Christmas, was second. More than $25 was raised for the food pantry.

A jolly snowman was just part of the scene at Don and Judy Olson’s farm, which won the Andover Christmas Walk’s decorating contest on Saturday evening, December 7.

50 Years Ago

January 6th, 1972

Law enforcement agencies within Henry County will utilize an improved communications network in 1972 as a result of an $19,863 grant awarded by the Illinois Law Enforcement Commission last month.

Julius A. Huln, 60, of Cambridge escaped without injury about 8:30 Saturday morning when the pickup truck he was driving hit an icy patch, ran off the road and overturned. The accident occurred on the Cambridge Blacktop Road in Osco Township.

Three home burglaries in Henry County were cleared as the result of the arrest of four youths last week by East Moline detectives and Rock Island and Henry County authorities, according to deputy Robert Speidel, an investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Department.

100 Years Ago

January 5, 1922

Golden State Limited to Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara California - Rock Island RR L.L. Otto Agt. Cambridge

See Kellogg & Powers for all Kinds of Feed

C.L. Shaklee will sell at public sale 2 1/2 milels north of Woodhull, Tuesday jan 9 t 11 o'clock 10 horses and mules, 60 head of cattle53 head of hogs and alarge list of farm machinery. Terms made known on day of sale. T.A. Farrell, Auctioneer.