Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 11, 2007

Adam Bohland an Orion wrestler wins the gold medal in the heavyweight bracket at Princeton.

Starting with this issue, the Orion Gazette is being printed at a state-of-art plant in Galesburg.

Sprinting to an 11-0 lead in the first three minutes of their game at the Bi-State Shootout, the Orion girls were able to expand their lead over Davenport West to 20 points by late in the second period on Saturday, Jan 6.

Orion sophomore boys won the championship trophy at the Warkins Cardinal Classic on Friday, Dec. 29 in Erie. They are Cody Williams, Danny Driskell, Lucas Grymonprez, Jordan Adkins, Matt Knoll, Kevin Gladkin, Blayke Stiles, Ian Copper, Tyler DeDecker, Ted Leuck, James Matson and Josh Hutton. The Chargers also won the Orion Tip-off Classic in November.

25 Years Ago

January 10, 1997

No paper published

50 Years Ago

January 13, 1972

Russell Swanson and Myron M. Robinson ; members of Sherman Lodge No.535 received notice that they had been appointed members of the Executive Committee of the Masonic Homes Endowment committee of the State of Illinois.

Chili and Oyster Supper Monday February 5:00 to 8:00 PM, Bake Sale, Door Prizes American Legion Rooms, Plan now to attend Adults $1.35 Children under 12 - 85 cents

100 Years Ago

January 12, 1922

Orion Poultry House - Highest Cash Prices paid for Poultry and Eggs - E.H. Tamme Prop.

J.C. Ericson General Contractor and Builder - Plans, estimates and Architectural Designs furnished. Contracts for all kinds of building and carpenter work. Doors, blinds, and all kinds of milled work for sale.

Florida via the Burlington - the pleasant way to travel. Now is the time to go. Start right - take the Burlington; enjoy both the trip and the service. M. Norcross ticket agent