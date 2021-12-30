Henry County Republic - Year in Review

Most newspapers look at the Year in Review about this time. And the Henry County Republic is no different. Many of the events occurring in the year were largely covered by the UDA Today teams, and shared to the Republic's website, insuring that state and national coverage on issues that affect everyone is available.

But what remains are the local stories that affect us, make us smile, or compel us to take action. These are the Top Ten local stories in Henry County.

10) Geneseo High School announces homecoming Week activities

After a year of traditional events being cancelled by COVID, High Schools and the rest of the community was ready to let their hair down and celebrate Homecoming like it was 2019. Relive the moments here: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/09/16/geneseo-high-announces-homecoming-week-activities/8361281002/

9) Colby Hathaway announces judicial campaign

Henderson County State's Attorney and former Henry County resident, Colby Hathaway looks to run for the Circuit Judge seat that is being vacated by the retirement of Judge Jeffrey O'Connor. Hathaway will be on the ballot in the Primary Election. Read about it here: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/04/19/colby-hathawayannounces-judicial-campaign/7294304002/

8) Olympics might be next for Geneseo's Will Daniels

Will Daniels, Geneseo's hometown boy, and Olympic decathlete hopeful, competed in a series of track and field meets leading up to the Olympic trials. Read about this remarkable young man here: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/sports/2021/05/31/olympics-might-next-geneseos-daniels/5282615001/

7) Galva to leave Mid County Co-op

Galva High School left the Mid County Co-op that they played football through. Today Galva plays eight man football in an ever increasing league. https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/sports/2021/04/20/galva-leave-lincoln-trail-conference/7306075002/

6) Shawgos sell Orion IGA

Orion grocers Jerry and Lorry Shawgo sold the Orion IGA to buyers who liked the fact that the village contained both a grocery and a hardware store, and no Dollar General. The transition took place in Spring of 2021. https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/01/19/shawgos-sell-orion-iga/4218352001/

5) Geneseo Woman asks for help

Local Geneseo businesswoman Amanda Baumgartner, diagnosed with a rare kidney disorder, requested prayers and assistance with surgery, treatment and recuperation that would have her incapacitated from six to nine months. Her story is here: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/03/29/geneseo-woman-asks-help/7055317002/

4) Caffeine & Carbs opens

Geneseo businesswoman Kelly Wolf decided to take two of her favorite things and make them two of our favorites. Caffeine & Carbs opened in May, becoming part of the wake up routine of many in Geneseo and surrounding areas. Here's what brought her to this decision: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/05/23/caffeine-carbs-opens-geneseo/5236233001/

3) Fatal Crash on Route 78

A tragic three vehicle accident over Labor Day weekend https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/09/07/fatal-crash-rt-78-

2) Police apprehend local men for child pornography

State Police in conjunction with local task force apprehended two local men and charged them with dissemination and possession of child pornography. https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/02/04/state-police-apprehend-local-men-child-pornography/4395345001/

1) Parents voice concerns to Geneseo School Board

Geneseo School Board met with a large number of concerned parents who made their opinions heard regarding remote instruction brought about by COVID restrictions. Read their concerns and the School District's response here: https://www.geneseorepublic.com/story/news/2021/02/15/parents-voice-concerns-geneseo-school-board/4475557001/