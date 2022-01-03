Hammond-Henry Hospital awarded for excellence in care

staff writer

GENESEO, IL – The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) recently recognized Hammond-Henry Hospital for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care, during a ceremony held November 18th at the I-Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, IL.

As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program (MBQIP), Hammond-Henry Hospital and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes. These four domains include: Patient Safety/Inpatient; Patient Engagement; Care Transitions; and Outpatient Measures.

Hammond-Henry Hospital was recognized for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country for exceptional outpatient quality of care as well as being a high-achieving HCAHPS hospital.

The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) is a survey instrument developed to measure a hospital patient’s perception of their care. These HCAHPS ratings awards include hospitals that received top scores greater than 90% for the global questions as well as hospitals that received four- or five-star ratings.

“We are very proud of our team for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” said Mark Kuhn, CEO, Hammond-Henry Hospital. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a healthcare experience of which our patients and staff can be proud.”

The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program began in 2011 as a way for critical access hospitals to demonstrate the quality of care that they provide. It is now required for critical access hospitals to participate in at least one measure of one domain to receive Flex funding opportunities.

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN), located in Princeton, IL, is a network of 57 small rural Illinois hospitals dedicated to strengthening the operations of its member hospitals through collaboration.