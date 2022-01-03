Health Department and Clinics offer healthy resolutions checklist

staff writer

Are you planning your New Year's resolutions for 2022?" The Henry and Stark County Health Department and their First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee and Colona offer the following Healthy Resolutions Checklist for your consideration:

* Get Your Annual Exam

* Seek Help for Behavioral and Mental Health Issues

* Keep Your Annual Pap Test

* Make sure all in the family are up-to-date on needed immunizations

* Eat Healthy

* Get Exercise

* Keep/Make Well Baby/Child Exams

* Get an Annual Fasting Blood Draw

If you are considering one of these resolutions, the First Choice Healthcare Clinics may be able to help you with clinic and lab services, behavioral and mental health clinic services and therapies, immunizations, women exams, and health education and counseling. These services are available at our clinic locations in Kewanee and Colona, many for a nominal fee.

The Health Department and First Choice Healthcare Clinics remind area residents that we have grant funds, services and programs to help you keep your 2022 New Year's Resolutions.

The New Year can be a great opportunity to start fresh. And New Year's resolutions can be a powerful tool to give your health a big boost - and improve your whole life. Far too often, though, resolutions don't last past February or March. Instead of motivating you for success, resolutions are often unrealistic - and can make you feel like you've failed. Let the Health Department help you meet your goals and resolutions for the upcoming year.

For more information call the First Choice Healthcare Clinics in Kewanee at (309) 852-5272 or Colona at (309) 792-4011 or visit our website at www.henrystarkhealth.com or find us on Facebook, or Follow Us On Twitter and Instagram at Henry and Stark County Health Departments. And, have a Happy and Healthy New Year!