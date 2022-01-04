Awards presented to to University of Illinois alumni

Claudia Loucks

Awards offered by the University Of Illinois College Of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences recently were presented and recipients include Rachel (Atwell) Vann, formerly of Geneseo, now living in Raleigh, N.C., as one of three Outstanding Young Alumni from the college.

Sue Gray and Janet Mathis, both of Geneseo, also were honored with Career Achievement and Awards of Merit at the recognition ceremony held in Champaign.

David Gilmore, also of Geneseo, is a 2020 recipient of the award, although there was not a ceremony last year due to the pandemic.

FROM THE PROGRAM:

-Rachel (Atwell) Vann, daughter of Morrie and Julie Atwell, and a Geneseo High School graduate, is a soybean extension specialist and assistant professor at North Carolina State University.

She credits her career in academia to good mentorship from her professors and undergraduate research experience at the University of Illinois that ignited a passion for agricultural research and outreach.

Vann graduated from the University of Illinois in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Natural Resources and Environmental Sciences and a minor in crop sciences. She then moved on to North Carolina State University where she completed her Master’s Degree in 2015 and Ph.D. in 2017.

Nine years after graduating from the University of Illinois, Dr. Vann is serving as North Carolina’s state soybean extension specialist, the key agronomic advisor for the State’s leading crop, which generates as much as $800 million in production and which feeds one of the United States’ top producers of both poultry and pork, adding another $48 billion in annual sales for the State.

Vann holds a highly recognized role in North Carolina and is fast influencing soybean production across the entire U.S. by leading a team of more than 15 State Land-grant soybean agronomists in a national project that has maximized the impact of locally supported applied research. Her influence is well-respected and appreciated in North Carolina and recognized by her peers in U.S. soybean circles.

In her free time, she enjoys running, cooking from the “Barefoot Contessa” cookbooks, cheering on Illinois (and Wolfpack) athletics, and spending time with her husband Matthew and their son Orrin.

-Sue Gray exemplifies service to the College of ACES, the University of Illinois, and to her community as demonstrated since her under graduation in 1980, to her time in various positions on the ACES Alumni Association Board. Gray has been a key fixture on the board for more than decade, ultimately serving on the executive board, as president, and most recently past-president. While on the board, she served and led the awards committee, served on the crop sciences vocational director, launched the ACES Career Achievement Award, and spearheaded the formation of the Round Barn Society.

Additionally, she was a key member of the Turner Hall Renovation Committee that raised millions of dollars contributing to the transformation of meeting and classroom spaces within the building.

She has mentored several ACES students – most recently Ms. Danielle Cooney as part of the Howard Buffett 40 Chances Internship Program.

Along with her service on the alumni board, Gray served on the Crop Sciences External Advisory Council from 2007-2013, providing a voice and oversight from the perspective of the ag industry.

Gray enjoyed a 25-year career as an independent agronomic consultant serving the needs of clients with John Deere as her primary client. In 2017, she joined John Deere as the senior corporate staff agronomist, guiding their agronomy communications strategy and sharing insights developed at John Deere and by external parties.

In November 2020, John Deere named Gray global agronomist, serving three different, newly created production systems: Cotton, High Value Crops, and Dairy & Livestock. In 2020, Gray was named a John Deere Fellow and is one of just 41 individuals to receive this accolade since its 2015 inception.

-Janet Mathis is a servant leader who is dedicated to the betterment of the State of Illinois.

Her early career informed and influences stakeholders about soil and water conservation in every county. Working for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, she had significant impact on state and county fairs, Illinois horse racing programs, and domestic marketing.

Mathis led agricultural trade with Canada while serving as director of the Toronto, Ontario Department of Ag Office. Mathis’ ag roots and education provided the backdrop to influencing bipartisan, public policy at all levels of Illinois government, including while on as staff in Governor Jim Edgar’s Office and as the current director of the Edgar Fellows Program.

As principal/CEO of the Development Consortium, an economic development consulting firm, she is a recognized leader in economic and workforce development. Her efforts have assisted in the creation and retention of tens of thousands of jobs and tens of billions of dollars of capital investment in Illinois, including firms such as Deere & Co., Ferrero, and Pioneer.

Last year, Mathis and her business partner launched the leading new, non-profit Elevate Illinois. Along with their statewide board of directors, they aim to reinvigorate Illinois by refocusing its narrative on the many positive people, places, entities, and events that are often overlooked.

Mathis is the chair of the board of the River Bend Food Bank and a board member of the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance. She is a past board chair of the Illinois Economic Development Association, as well as the Center for Youth and Family Solutions, and has been active on many other professional, civic and educational boards.

She and her husband, Neil, another UIUC ACES, grad, were both student leaders while on campus and have continued their involvement. The most rewarding alumni experience has been on-going connections with and mentorship of the students who have been recipients of the Jonathan Baldwin Turner that they have helped fund for more than a decade.

Mathis earned her Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural industries/ economics. She is a 2017 Driehaus Scholar, 2014 Western Illinois University Award of Excellence Honoree, 2014 Edgar Fellow, and the 2013 recipient of the Illinois Economic Development Association’s Distinguished Developer of the Year Award.

-David Gilmore was born in DeKalb County and raised on a family farm near Shabbona, Illinois. He made the decision to attend the University of Illinois after receiving a Jonathan Baldwin Turner Scholarship. An agricultural economics major, he was an active member of Farm House Fraternity and involved with NAMA, Ag Council, Illini Pride, Orange Krush, and several other organizations.

Gilmore joined John Deere shortly after graduation in 1989 and haws held a number of roles in external marketing and sales, internal product manufacturing, and finance. He currently serves as senior vice president, Global Marketing, Agriculture and Turf Division.

In spite of a global travel schedule, he has served on the Minnesota FFA Foundation Sponsors Board, the Iowa FFA Foundation Board, and represented Deere & Co. on the National FFA Foundation Sponsors Board. In this capacity, he helped recognize the 75-year partnership between Deere and the youth leadership organization at the 2018 convention. He has also been engaged with John Deere’s own FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter.

Gilmore married his college sweetheart, Lori (Aden) (ACES ’91), and they have two children, Kyle and Caitlin. The Gilmore’s currently reside near Geneseo, and are active in their church and community, specifically in youth leadership and spiritual development.

Gilmore has served on the Iowa State Board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and they both have served on the Illowa Region FCA Board.

Additionally, Gilmore has represented Deere & Co. on the board of the Equipment Lease and Finance Association and currently on the Association of Equipment Manufacturers Ag Sector Board.

On campus, Gilmore is a corporate advisor to the Hoeft Technology and Management Program at the University of Illinois, an integrated university minor where engineering and business majors collaborate with industry. Gilmore has also served as a mentor for many University of Illinois alumni who have worked at John Deere.

Gilmore and his wife are contributors to the ACES Alumni for Academics JBT Fund. They are lifetime members of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.