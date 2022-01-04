Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Hwy 82 Site

I got a call last week by Glen Anderson, alias Birdman of Henry County. He had a suggestion concerning a small bit of land south of the canal bridge on Rt. 82. There is a fenced in area that appears to have had some sort of old displaces. We have no idea who owns that bit of land, but Glen said he is willing to help make that a nice area with prairie grass, flowers, etc. It is pretty worn down, but if you know who owns that land, Glen would like to see if maybe they would allow it to be spruced up a bit. Another idea is maybe the Geneseo boy and/or girl scouts would want to make it a spring project? If anyone knows who Glen can contact concerning that piece of land, please e-mail him at janglen40@gmail.com.

The Canal

We consider it lucky to live next to the canal. So many animals call it their territory. Besides the “white squirrel” shown in the accompanied photo, we see eagles (two last week), fox, coyotes, deer, black, gray and fox squirrels, many species of birds including those noisy Canada geese.

Ernie Pyle

Thanks to Don Beck, Geneso, I know a lot more about WW2 and the famous war correspondent, Ernie Pyle. Some time ago, Don gave me a couple of books written by Pyle during the war. The books are entitled, “Brave Men” and “Here Is Your War.” Both book covers and stitching are showing their outside wear, but the pages are fine. I finally finished reading the books. Pyle really knew how to “tell it like it is.” Sadly, he died on April 18, 1945 from the burst of a Japanese machine gun on the island of Shima.

Grandpa Alert

A few weeks ago our only granddaughter, Lana Dauw, performed in a concert at her LaFayette High School, St. Louis. She played the bass in the Symphonic Orchestra and also conducted the last piece. Brag alert: She totally “nailed it” and she’s only a sophomore!

The New Year

I suppose now that I am approaching “80” I’d better get ready to be called to the great beyond. We lost friends last year, but that happens every year, sad to say! One of these days it will be my turn to check-out. I wonder what good things and bad things will happen in 2022? I know 2021 was bad for us, i.e. boating accident, car accident, family health problems, etc. Hopefully, it was better for you. Sadly, Covid 19 and its newer version(s) appears to do its dastardly work again this new year. Our son-in-law, Dave, had a stroke a few days before Christmas and we hope to God, with rehab, he will be better. Great guy, he is! I do hope you readers will have a good year and let’s be optimistic for the future.

Ice Fishing Photos

I haven’t tried the ice fishing yet, but if you’ve had success, take a photo of you, a buddy or the kid(s) with the fish. Send it to me at deboonelr@aol.com

Humor

Before joining the USPS, I interviewed for a salesman job. The sales manager handed me his laptop and said, “I want you to try to sell this to me!” So, I quickly put the laptop under my arm, walked out of the building and went home. As soon as I got home the manager called me and yelled, “Bring that laptop back right now!” I said, “Three hundred bucks and it’s yours!”