Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 17, 2007

The Galva Food Pantry has moved. Relocation was done last week. Formerly located in the F.U, White School building at the corner of Northwest Third Avenue and Northwest Fourth St, the pantry is now located at First Congregational Church, 211 NW 3rd Ave,

Among kids who have taken part in activities of the Galva Cloverbuds-a newly formed Galva 4-H for kids 5-7-are these children. They are Gunner Spivey, Kaden Boock, Blake Droege, Carter Lambert, Nick Anderson, Halley Phelps, Hannah Anderson, Sophia Corkill, Elle Brock and Brynn Patty. They’re seen with windmills made at their most recent meeting, Jan. 8.

PEO Chapter BR will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at the home of Corinne Grant, Sylvia McMaster and Elaine Nystrom will be co-hostess. The program will be given by Nancy Anderson.

The Galva Park Board met Wednesday, Jan. 10 for a very brief meeting. Vice President Larry Morse conducted the meeting in the absence of President Tim VanDeVelde. Morse commended the park employees for the fine job they had done on the new concession stand,

25 Years Ago

January 15, 1997

A hot topic these days seem to be internet accessibility The Galva school board took steps at its meeting last Monday night to discuss a bid from GTE that would involve hooking all of the computers at Galva Junior. Senior High School up to the internet.

Nearly 90 area children showed up to play hockey with Peoria Rivermen Doug McArthur, Trevor Hanas and Matt Kelley at Galva’s Wiley Park Ice Rink last Sunday afternoon. The group played pick-up games and then the three Rivermen demonstrated some fancy techniques for the kids.

The City of Galva will welcome the nationally recognized Airtrain this year for a four- day visit on Sept. 18-21. The five- car train will feature artwork by world renowned artists such as Georgia O’Keeffe, Alexander Calder and Dale Chihuly. Also featured will be various workshops as well as gift items.

The Galva Wildcats were wiped out by a very strong opponent last Friday evening. Mother Nature, Heavy snow in the area forced the cancellation of their game against Annawan.

50 Years Ago

January 20, 1972

Strep throat, ear infections, colds, case of Hong Kong flu and several types of respiratory infections have taken a good hold on the Galva residents with 110 students and eight teachers reported absence from the Galva schools on Monday.

The bite of winter was felt sharply in the area over the weekend as temperatures dipped as low as 17 degrees below zero. The extremely low temperatures combined with gusts of wind to create conditions which kept most residents close to the fire Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A group of Galva High School students received one of the highest honors they could earn on Tuesday when they were initiated as members of the National Honor Society. Those receiving membership Tuesday were Ray Ball, Marica Bollard, Robert Collister, Pat Evans, Anne Freberg,

Judy Good, Mary Melton, Carol Nordstrom, Carol Sawickis, Laurie Smith, Kathy Turner, Cherri Wallace and Teri Swanson.