Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

Jan 12, 2007

Chamber of Commerce announces 2007 officers: Mark Mosbarger of Central Bank, will serve as president. Dr. Keith Miller of Black Hawk College, will be past president and Scott Kuffel of Geneseo Community School District 228 will be vice-president.

Maple Leaf Lincoln-Mercury was named the top volume dealership for its district for the 25th year in a row. Owners of the business are: Tom Hatten, Doug Murphy, Kurt Lassman, Shari and Kevin Draminski.

25 Years ago

Jan 10, 1997

Residents contemplated golf last Saturday, shivered and shook earlier this week and prepared to build snowmen towards the week’s end with from three to five inches forecast Thursday.

All municipalities and counties in Illinois received a letter within the last month regarding volunteering sites for low-level radioactive waste. “I don’t know where the city would put one,” noted Mayor Ed McCann. “I don’t think we’re interested. We’re not even answering it.”

50 Years Ago

Jan. 6, 1972

A.J. Tiffany of 633 East Wells Street is the winner of Central Bank’s time and temperature contest when the mercury dipped to 0 degrees at 10:48 Tuesday. He received $100.

Get-acquainted talks were given by two recent new members of the Geneseo Rotary Club during the luncheon meeting. Ray Grypp, barber, and Marvin Scranton, principal of the Geneseo Junior High School, gave the talks.

100 Years Ago

Jan. 6, 1922

Gainsborogh genuine hair net. 10 cents each. For sale by Elmer Wiedenhoeft, Druggist.

A stray steer came to my premises. Owner may recover the animal by pay. Owner may recover the animal by proving property and paying charges. H.L. Goembel