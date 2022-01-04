Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

January 18, 20017

Orion FFA will receive funds for a proposed greenhouse from the Illinois FFA Alumni Council. The chapter is one of 17 groups receiving grants from the council’s Remodel Your Ag Department program.

Orion High School Jessica Tuttle has been named to the 2006-07 edition of “Who’s Who among Students in America Universities and Colleges.” Tuttle is an elementary education major at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. She was one of 38 Olivet students selected by faculty and students.

Winter has arrived with sleet, freezing rain and finally snow blew through the Orion area over the weekend, leaving the banks of Mosquito Creek in Warner coated with ice on Monday afternoon, Jan. 15.

Orion Music Booster’s annual chili supper will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 23, in the Orion High School commons. The supper is the same night as the Orion-Sherrard boys basketball games.

25 Years Ago

January 16, 1997

Forced inside by cold weather during recess on Monday, January 6, fifth graders at C. R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion gather around teacher Deb Petit, to see who guessed how many pieces of candy were in a jar. Each student was allowed to make one guess for every A on classwork. The winner, Lara Newman shared the candy with others.

State Rep. Don Mofitt takes the Illinois General Assembly’s oath of office on Thursday, January 9 in Springfield. He is beginning his third term.

The gazebo at Andover Lake Park stands guard over a frozen landscape on Monday afternoon, January 13. The air temperature was 13 degrees and the wind chill -11 degrees.

First and second graders playing in the YMCA Pee Wee Basketball League this winter are Noah Wikle, Adam Pierce, Kramer Matzen, Ryan Hancock, Steve Gainey, Coach Mark Jones, Michael Tuttle, Jeremy Curry, Bryce Thomsen, Jacob Wikle, Tyler Sandau and Coach Mike Matzen.

50 Years Ago

January 20, 1972

The Rev. John Lekander will be installed as pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Orion at 7 o’clock Sunday evening, January 23, 1972 at the church.

Mr. Herman Matzen was installed as president of the Orion Mothers of World War II at a meeting Monday night in the American Legion rooms.

Others installed are Mrs. Benhard Johnson; first vice president. Mrs. C. K. Warington, second vice president; Mrs. Duane Malmen, recording secretary; Mrs. Edward Farwell, treasurer; Mrs. John Markor, historian and Mrs. Glenn Less, sergeant at arms.

Gordon Rehn, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Rehn, Lynn Center has been placed on the dean’s list at Iowa State University. Gordon is a freshman at the college.

100 Years Ago

January 19, 1922

The first Henry county basket ball tournament will be held at Geneseo January 26, 27 and 28, with games both afternoon and evening each day. The schools which will be represented in this tournament are Cambridge, Woodhull, Atkinson, Alpha, Wethersfield, Orion, Annawan and Geneseo.

Andrew D. Peterson of Lost Springs, Kansas, formerly of Orion is here on a visit to old friends. He came first to Oneida to attend the funeral of his brother.

Ask Tabler about the ice cream patties. They are excellent for desserts.

L. R. Waite was a business visitor in the tri-cities last Monday also attending the Methodist Church