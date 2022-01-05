Grace and Grit Nutrition is Geneseo's 21st ribbon cutting in 2021

Claudia Loucks

A recent ribbon cutting in downtown Geneseo marked a major milestone. The event at Grace and Grit Nutrition in downtown Geneseo was the 21st ribbon cutting celebrated by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce in 2021.

Zack Sullivan executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “It is a major milestone to celebrate a single ribbon cutting. To celebrate 21 ribbon cuttings in 2021 in Geneseo, following the issues of the pandemic related mitigations in 2020 and early 2021 is nothing short of a major accomplishment, not only for the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, but the Geneseo community as a whole.”

“Geneseo’s economic growth over the past five to ten years has established Geneseo as a regional economic leader,” Sullivan added. “The difference can be seen when walking through downtown Geneseo. Our downtown is more vibrant than some shopping malls and larger municipalities. Against all odds, Geneseo represents incredible economic growth.”

Kristin Priest is owner/operator of Grace and Grit Nutrition, located at 128 South State St. in Geneseo. Drinks served at Grace and Grit include energizing teas, protein iced coffees, and certified meal replacement shakes.

The business is open from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday ad from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.