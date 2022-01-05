Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

January 18, 2007

When Old Man Winter arrives, chilly winds and snow aren't the only things blowing through the air. The season brings with it the cold - not just cold temperatures - the actual cold virus, stuffy head, sniffing, sneezing coughing, sore throat, etc. Researchers with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases say winter colds are not usually caused by the season's lower temperatures, but by greater time spent indoors in cold weather, increasing the opportunity for viruses to spread among people.

In Charles Dickens' "Bleak House" the parties to an estate suit finally win, only to find the entire inheritance has been spent on attorneys. The opposite is taking place in Henry County where money set aside for attorneys will ultimately go toward scholarships for rural children.

25 Years Ago

January 9, 1997

Cambridge High School cheerleaders display the plaque they received for placing in the top 10 in the small varsity finals competition at the International Open Cheerleading Championships. Pictured are Elizabeth Blade, Erin Ruhnow, Nikki Norbo, Kara Stromquist, and Brin VanDine, Angie Sovey, Amanda Martin, Coach Roehrs, Kiera Talbott and Alyssa Leander. Not pictured is Lora Petrova.

Jamie Welch, seated, a senior at Cambridge High School is supervised by Denise Johnson at the Henry County Recorder's office. Jamie is a participant in the high school's Co-op Education Program.

50 Years Ago

January 13, 1972

Several rural tavern operators appeared at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors Tuesday with a request for permission to remain open Sundays. Tony Astrouski, Wethersfield Twp. spokesman for the group, stated that rural taverns in neighboring counties are permitted to operate on Sundays.

A fire on the Mrs. Emery Gorden farm four miles northeast of here destroyed two fat heifers and two small calves. An undetermined amount of hay and straw, both chopped and baled, were also lost when the barn was leveled. The corn silo near the burning barn got extremely hot but did not burn.

100 Years Ago

January 12, 1922

Illegible