News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Bishop Hill taking bids for mowing

Mowing & Trimming bids for Bishop Hill Cemetery, Municipal lot, baseball field, and Piatt Cemetery, on Rte 82. Bids should be for all properties in one bid for the entire 2022 season and include proof of insurance. Bids will include trimming and removal of small debris. Mowing should be done once a week or more if needed. Cemetery stones should be trimmed at least every other mowing. Send bids to Village of Bishop Hill, Box 117, Bishop Hill, IL. 61419. Deadline is February 2, 2022. Bidders may also bring bids to the Village meeting on Wednesday Feb 2 @ 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Bldg.

The Village reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids. Any questions, call the Village Clerk, (309)927-3583.

Geneseo Library receives grant

The Geneseo Public Library District received the American Rescue Grant. The grant covers individual private computer lessons. Please call the library - 309-944-6452 to set up an appointment.

Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon:

Henry County Junior Achievement will host a Bowl a Thon at Lees lanes in Geneseo February 5, 2022 2pm - 5pm. Teams of five will raise a minimum of $300 in pledges to support JA students.

Contact: Michelle Crosby, michelle.crosby@ja.org

Website: jaheartland.org

Event website: https://jaheartland.org/events/ja-bowlathon-henry-county/