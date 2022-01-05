Nonprofit launches Sunday Concert series

staff writer

CAMBRIDGE, Illinois—An area group has announced the launch of Crossroads Cultural Connections, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and vitality of Henry County and the surrounding area through the celebration of live music and the performing arts. This new organization, in partnership with other area groups and organizations, will provide opportunities to experience live music and performing arts in a variety of ways with the goal of creating cultural, social, and economic vitality for decades to come.

Along with the launch of the organization, the group is announcing the “Sunday Getaway Concerts Series”, a music series which is planned to travel between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva and, when coupled with Galva Arts Council’s Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, bring great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022. The first Sunday Getaway Concert is scheduled to take place January16th, 2022 at Bishop Hill Creative Commons and will feature the progressive bluegrass group Still Shine. The concert, which is open to all ages, will begin at 7:00 PM be preceded by a potluck at 6:00 PM. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

To learn more about Crossroads Cultural Connections, ways to get involved, and see the event calendar visit xroadscc.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrossroadsCulturalConnections.

Upcoming Concert Schedule:

January 16: Still Shine

January 23: Evan Bartels & Angela Meyer

January 30: Brother Moses

February 6: Killinger, Dahms, and Mikles

February 13: Pete Jive Music

February 20: Blame Not the Bard & Dylan Doyle

February 27: Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild

March 6: TBD

March 13: Harmonious Wail

March 20: Rye Davis Music

March 27: David Singley & Crys Matthews

*All above concerts will be at Bishop Hill Creative Commons.