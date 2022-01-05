Norma Lodge continues to do for others

Claudia Loucks

Norma Lodge lives by the scripture from Matthew that reads “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.

At 96 years of age, Lodge continues to do for others, including making “ugly quilts” at Grace United Methodist Church in Geneseo, a mission project she introduced to fellow church ladies more than 20 years ago.

She and a group of other faithful servants of the United Methodist Women at Grace Church are responsible for making what they call “ugly quilts.”

It was Lodge who shared the idea of making the quilts with members of her church circle at Grace Church and the women continue to meet at 9 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. They bring the quilts they have worked on at their homes and spend the time together tying the layers of fabric.

The quilts are warm and cozy, but are called “ugly” because of the variety of fabrics, colors and patterns used to make them, Lodge said.

Made in three parts, Lodge explained that a sheet makes up the inside layer. The inside of the quilt is a clean, new or used blanket or mattress pad, which is used as a filler and adds to the warmth and the outside is the cover of the “ugly part,” made by sewing together pieces of scrap material. The quilts are a 72-inch square so they can easily be made into a sleeping bag.

Lodge and her daughter Lynette Wildermuth delivered 24 quilts to the Humility of Mary warehouse in Davenport this month.

On a previous visit to the Humility of Mary Shelter, a young man helped Lodge carry the quilts into the building.

“As I was leaving, I noticed one of the quilts placed under the young man’s jacket on a bench inside,” she said. “I was glad to see he had chosen one for himself.”

And she doesn’t just work on “ugly quilts.” In 2020 she made 102 pillowcase dresses that were include in the Operation Christmas Child shoebox project at Grace Church.

She said, “All of the little dresses are not made from pillowcases as I have lots of material given to me and I also use that for the dresses.”

“This year I only got 101 dresses finished, and I am now making shorts for boys for next year’s shoeboxes,” she said.

Her church circle also made stuffed animals to send to Haiti with mission team members from Grace Church, but the teams have not traveled to Haiti for some time so the group has stopped making the stuffed animals.

She said. “Usually we made about 100 every year –cats, dogs, rabbits and elephants – just a variety.”

“It is good to be busy,” Lodge said. “These are just small things we can do for others.”

Music also has been an important part of her life and Lodge was a choir member at her church until she turned 90, and she chose to drop out then “because it just became too difficult.”

Her late husband, Glenn Lodge, was a well-known area musician, and Lodge said the entire family enjoyed music.

“Singing is something we could do together,” she said. “We weren’t rich and that didn’t cost money.”

She is mother to five daughters, Nancy Lund, Lynette Wildermuth, and Mary Gorman, all of Geneseo; Janice Thayer, Atlanta, GA; and Joan Eshdau, Denver, CO.; two sons, Roger Lodge, Rock Island; and Larry Lodge, Andover; one son, Jim Lodge, is deceased; There are 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.