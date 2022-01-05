Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Ridgewood Splits in Holiday Tournament

The Ridgewood Spartans Fresh/Soph team was in action over the holiday break. The Spartans played in a round robin tournament hosted by Orion High School. The Spartans played two games beginning Monday, December 27th. The first game of the day was against the host Orion Chargers. Ridgewood led by two at the half before going on a run in the second half, pulling away from the Chargers to win 33 to 25. Ciara Clark led the Spartans with eleven points while Heidi Leander and Gabby Dean each had eight points.

Ridgewood played Erie-Prophetstown in the second game of the day. The Spartans shot out of the gate opening up a fourteen point 18-4 lead at the half cruising to a 28-16 win to go 2-0 on the first day of the tournament. Kerrigan Lewis dropped in seven points to lead Ridgewood. Ciara Clark and Gabby Dean each added six points apiece and Brynlee Wirt put in five points in the win.

Tuesday, December 28th saw the Spartans start the day against Knoxville High School. Ridgewood jumped out to a four point 17-13 lead at the end of the first half and led most of the second half. However, the Blue Bullets rallied late in the game to clip the Spartans in the final minutes 30 to 28. Gabby Dean led Ridgewood with ten points, Ciara Clark and Heidi Leander had five points each, and Maddie Harrell added four points.

Ridgewood closed out the tournament against Fulton. Dejavu struck the Spartans who again led most of the game, leading at the half 13 to 7 but once again saw the Steamers pull ahead late to drop the final game of the tournament 17 to 15 to go 2-2 and tie for second place. Heidi Leander led the Spartans with six points while Ciara Clark added four points.

Knox Enters CHS Hall of Fame

While there was snow on the ground Tuesday Night, all thoughts in the Cambridge High School Gymnasium Tuesday, January 4, 2022 were on golf as former Cambridge Viking Golf Coach John Knox was inducted into the Cambridge Hall of Fame in between the fresh/soph game and the varsity contest.

Knox coached golf for the Vikings for twenty five years, a career which included coaching Mishelle Reed, who, in 1986, became the only Cambridge High School player to win the IHSA Girls State Golf Championship. As a note, this was a time when golf was all one class regardless of size of school. Knox was also at the helm leading a boys team to the state tournament in 1989. On that state finals qualifying team were Brett Bowman, Kurt Gustafson, Ryan Hanson, Rob Knox, Darren Mungerson, and Chris Schehl. Fittingly, Knox’s last state finalist was his daughter, Emily, who played in the state finals in 1993.

Knox taught in Cambridge beginning in the fall of 1969. He began his career teaching junior high English. In the fall of 1970, Knox began teaching English and speech in the high school. Later in his career, he added teaching computer science/data processing which he would do until his retirement in 2003.

After retiring from teaching, Knox became the technology specialist for the Cambridge School District where he designed and installed the first computer network in both the Cambridge Elementary School and Cambridge Jr/Sr High School. He would stay in that position until 2015 when he finally retired fully.

Knox summarized his philosophy of coaching all those years as, “to find kids who could play golf and then get them to the matches on time.”

Other than coaching in the state finals and watching one Viking becoming a state champion, Knox lists his proudest moment was, “when my son, Rob, was 11 strokes under par for a week of matches during his senior year. During that week he tied his own Valley View record with a -5 (31). This was on a course where 8 different state champions had played matches.”

He also lists coaching his daughter Emily as she set the Valley View high school CHS match record for girls with a +1(38).

Knox offers this for coaches and parents alike in his summary of what kept him going during his twenty five year career at CHS; “I really think about all the nights that I watched the kids hit balls until it got too dark to see when I realize what coaching is all about.”